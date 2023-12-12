'Irregularities' In Land Deed Distribution Process: Bengal CM Says Those Involved Will Not Be Spared

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Dec 12 (IANS) Taking a note of rampant complaints against corruption in the land deed distribution process in the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday warned those involved of strict disciplinary action once detected.

"Some individuals in the block land records offices are resorting to rampant irregularities in association with some vested interests. I have directed the Chief Secretary to take strong action against the offenders," she said while addressing a public gathering in Siliguri.

"Any government officer involved with any kind of corruption will not be spared. Strong actions will be taken against them," the Chief Minister added.

Banerjee also drew a comparison between involvement of a government official in corruption and that of a politician. "When money is recovered from the residence of a politician, the information gets widely publicised. But, when government officials are caught taking bribes, it is not often highlighted."

She also launched a scathing attack against the Union government over the "non-payment" of central dues to the West Bengal government under various Centrally-sponsored schemes.

“While I indulge more in development activities, rather than doing politics, the case for the Union government is exactly the reverse. Before every election they make a lot of promises. But those promises remain unfulfilled after the elections. Now elections are coming again and they have started making promises,” the Chief Minister said.

--IANS

