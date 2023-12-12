ESET Launches Marketing As A Service To Accelerate Channel Partner Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ESET , a global leader in digital security, today launched Marketing as a Service (MaaS), an innovative new addition to its Partner Program. The tailor-made offering delivers full funnel marketing campaigns for ESET channel partners – focusing on delivering new leads, nurturing existing relationships and improving brand awareness.

"Many channel companies lack the resources to deploy sophisticated marketing campaigns that can drive business growth," said Ryan Grant, Vice President of Sales for ESET North America. "ESET is a channel first company. We built this new program based on feedback that our partners are challenged with executing comprehensive marketing campaigns and require dedicated, specialized marketing support. ESET Marketing as a Service addresses this challenge by offering a steady flow of potential customers – moving them through the buyer's journey from cold lead to demo, to close won."

Run in six-month campaigns, MaaS is part of ESET's robust Marketing Development Fund (MDF) program. The dedicated marketing support helps channel partners to maximize their outreach potential, generate high-quality leads, drive upsell and cross-sell opportunities, and ensure personalized, consistent email communications. Applying a data-driven approach, ESET fine-tunes communications based on campaign performance to ensure the program delivers anticipated results.

"MaaS is another offering from ESET that clearly illustrates their commitment to help partners like SSO to become successful and hit our growth targets," said Rusty Sailors, CEO of Secure Smart Office. "The MaaS program is like adding another person to the SSO team and is enabling us to bring dead contacts back to life. We've already had traction with end users and see great potential for this new program."

"Our message to partners? Let us do the heavy lifting for you,"

said Hope McCluskey, Director of Channel Marketing for ESET North America. "We are dedicated to supporting partners at all levels – ensuring they have custom solutions required to improve profits and productivity. We designed MaaS to help our partners target the right prospects, nurture relationships, achieve long-term engagement and maximize ROI."

Designed to be easy, flexible, profitable and predictable, the ESET Partner Program comes with personalized, high touch sales, marketing and technical support. Focused on rich stackable margins, incumbency protection, a best-in-class portfolio of cybersecurity solutions and managed services, and local customer support, ESET arms channel partners with the tools and resources required to expand into new markets and grow their businesses.

