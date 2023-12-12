Landsbankinn Hf.: Covered Bond Offering Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Today, Landsbankinn concluded a covered bond auction where two series were offered for sale.

A total of 13 bids for ISK 2,820m were received in the series LBANK CB 27 at 8.67%-8.74% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 1,860m were accepted in the series at 8.71% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 36,280m.

A total of 11 bids for ISK 1,600m were received in the series LBANK CB 29 at 8.19%-8.28% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 1,460m were accepted in the series at 8.25% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 9,720m.

Settlement date will be 19 December 2023.

Arion banki, Islandsbanki and Kvika act as market makers for covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn. Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A+ with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.

The covered bonds are issued in accordance with a license from the Financial Supervisory Authority (FME), with reference to act. no. 11/2008 and FME's rules no. 190/2023. Further information on the bonds and the cover pool is available on Landsbankinn's website, Landsbankinn's funding - Landsbankinn .