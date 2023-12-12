Cribl Achieves ISO 27001 Certification For Information Security Management

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Data company's suite of products meets rigorous security standards, ensuring the highest level of data security for customers and partners globally

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cribl , the data engine for IT and Security, today announced it has received the ISO 27001 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS), ensuring its suite of products meets the highest standard of data security for global customers and partners. This certification further strengthens Cribl's commitment to security and compliance, building on its previous completion of the SOC 2 Type II attestation and its ongoing commitment to global data privacy regulations like the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation.



ISO 27001 is a globally recognized information security management system standard published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). Cribl's certification was issued by A-LIGN, an independent and accredited certification body based in the United States, upon the company's successful completion of a formal audit process.

“Cribl is committed to providing organizations with choice and control over their data, and part of that control is ensuring the highest level of security for our customers and partners,” said Matthew Kelly, Chief Legal Officer at Cribl.“This certification reaffirms our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of information security across our entire suite of products, and we look forward to continuing to deliver innovative, best-in-class solutions that give customers the flexibility and control to safely unlock the full value of their data.”

Compliance with this internationally recognized standard demonstrates Cribl's security management program is comprehensive and follows leading practices. The scope of its ISO 27001 certification includes the controls, activities, systems, and policies associated with development and support of Cribl Stream , Cribl Edge , and Cribl Search , as well as Cribl hosted and managed solutions accessed via Cribl .

Learn more about Cribl's security and compliance policies and certifications at .

About Cribl

