Shaw Charity Classic Presented By Rogers Raises Over $100 Million For Children’S Charities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rogers announces new five-year deal as title sponsor, commits to PGA TOUR Champions tournament long-term

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shaw Charity Classic presented by Rogers announced today that the 11th annual tournament has reached a key milestone, raising over $100 million since its inception for children's charities across Alberta. Rogers Communications also announced a new five-year deal as title sponsor for the tournament.



“We believe in the power of sport to connect us, to unite us, and to make our communities stronger,” said Tony Staffieri, President and CEO, Rogers.“We are immensely proud to honour the legacy of the Shaw family and to announce a new five-year deal to help support children's charities across Alberta. We are deeply committed to the province, and this is just one more way we are investing in Alberta as we come together with Shaw.”

“Since the beginning, we have stayed true to our vision for bringing this professional golf tournament to Calgary to benefit charities, children, and families in Alberta. We are grateful for the generous support of Canadians across the country who have all chipped in to help us make another significant donation,” said Jim Riddell, Chair, philanthropic Patron Group.“I know we will continue to have a tremendous impact on the lives of thousands of Alberta youth while expanding on this unparalleled legacy with the support of Rogers Communications over the next five years.”

Rogers teed off the tournament's 2023 fundraising efforts with a $1 million donation to support Shaw Birdies for Kids presented by AltaLink , helping to raise $18.7 million for 272 charities and bringing the total raised since the tournament's inception to $112.3 million. The charitable giving arm of the event, created in 2015, supports thousands of youth across the province annually in areas that include counselling, sports, and family support.

“As a company that serves Albertans, it means a lot to us to be able to support thousands of kids across our province. We are also proud to be a part of a community that continues to see record setting donations that supports hundreds of children's charities across Alberta,” said Gary Hart, President and CEO, AltaLink.

As part of its five-year title sponsorship, Rogers will provide customers with more free access to the tournament as well as unique experiences, including behind the scenes moments with players. The company will also partner with Rogers-owned Calgary media outlets to further drive awareness and amplification of the event.

“Giving back is at the core of the PGA TOUR, and no tournament on PGA TOUR Champions better embodies that ethos than the Shaw Charity Classic presented by Rogers,” said Miller Brady, President of PGA TOUR Champions.“Being able to support the Calgary community and children across Alberta creates a lasting legacy for this event that extends far beyond the golf course. We are so grateful to Rogers for their continued support of this event and their dedication to making a difference. With this new extension, we look forward to building upon the tremendous foundation already in place at this tournament.”

“This is an amazing milestone for the Shaw Charity Classic presented by Rogers and on behalf of Alberta's government, I would like to congratulate all organizations involved on their hard work raising this money for Alberta's youth,” said Tanya Fir, Minister of Arts, Culture and Status of Women.“This philanthropic achievement will create a massive ripple effect within the province that will help ensure we secure a brighter future for all of Alberta's children.”

“The Shaw Charity Classic presented by Rogers not only elevates Calgary's profile around the world, it also raises important funds for so many deserving community organizations in our province,” said Jyoti Gondek, Mayor, City of Calgary.“Through this tournament, hundreds of organizations that provide opportunities in the realms of education, arts, culture, sport, and mental and physical wellbeing are able to better serve Albertans. Their spirit of compassion and giving set a standard to which we can all aspire.”

To learn more about Shaw Charity Classic presented by Rogers, please visit

About Rogers Communications Inc.

Rogers is Canada's leading wireless, cable and media company that provides connectivity and entertainment to Canadian consumers and businesses across the country. Rogers shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit: rogers or href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" roger .

About the Shaw Charity Classic presented by Rogers

The Shaw Charity Classic presented by Rogers will host some of the greatest names in the game of golf in Calgary at the Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, August 14-18, 2024. The field, which will consist of 78 stars on the PGA TOUR Champions, will compete for US $2.4 million in a three-round, 54-hole stroke-play tournament. The winner will receive US $360,000. The annual PGA TOUR Champions stop in Canada showcases Calgary to the world through its broadcast on the Golf Channel. Led by a philanthropic Patron Group including Tournament Chairman – Jim Riddell, Allan Markin, Keith MacPhail, Guy Turcotte, Gary Peddle, Mike Culbert, Brad Shaw and PGA Tour Professional – Stephen Ames, along with title sponsor, Rogers Communications, the Shaw Charity Classic won the prestigious President's Award as the top event on the PGA TOUR Champions in 2017, 2015 and 2014. The Tournament has raised more than $112 million in 11 years that has been distributed amongst more than 270 youth-based charities in Alberta. For more information on the event, please visit . Follow the Shaw Charity Classic presented by Rogers at facebook/shawcharityclassic and on Twitter @shawclassic.

For more information:

Rogers Communications, ... , 1-844-226-1338

Shaw Charity Classic presented by Rogers, ... , 403-620-8731