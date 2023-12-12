Skillable Partners With Degreed To Offer Performance-Based Learning Access In LXP, Academies And Content Marketplace

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Skillable's hands-on learning solution deepens and validates skills to provide a rich source of skills data and job-ready skills for combined customers.

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Skillable, the pioneer in performance-based learning and skill validation, has partnered with Degreed, the leading technology suite for lifelong learning and data-driven development. Skillable's hands-on learning experience will be available in the Degreed suite, plus its performance-based skill validation will provide further confidence in the skill signals delivered to learners and managers in Degreed.

“The ability to validate an individual's skills with high-fidelity evidence is foundational to building trust in the skills-based organization (SBO) concept many organizations are exploring,” said Dave Reed, Senior Vice President of Corporate and Business Development at Skillable.“We're delighted to bring performance-based learning to Degreed and provide confidence in skill proficiency and job readiness to their extensive learning ecosystem.”

Skillable's hands-on learning experiences are a scalable and repeatable performance learning solution that enables people to build job-ready skills through tailored, scored challenges. A pioneer in the hands-on learning industry, Skillable has supported 35 million learning experiences for its customers, including over 7 million labs to almost 1.3 million unique individuals in 2023. In addition to the custom topics its customers curate, top consumed topics include Cybersecurity, Cloud, IT Operations, Programming and Data Science.

Through hands-on skill challenges, people can get as close to a real-world experience as possible within a safe space, while the business receives performance-based skill evidence to better understand current workforce capabilities and assess skills gaps.

David Platt, Vice President of Product at Degreed said,“With more organizations leveraging skills as the deciding factor in work and learning opportunities, validation of skill proficiency is more powerful than ever. Skillable's hands-on learning solution helps to accelerate and validate skill level, a crucial step for any organization wishing to become skills first. We are excited to see what this partnership will bring both companies by simplifying access to the most effective types of learning with our complementary solutions.”

Through the partnership, individuals will be able to augment their theoretical learning via Degreed (in the form of public content openly available on the Internet, curated and paid resources from their employer or academies) with Skillable's performance-based, hands-on learning experiences, thereby providing strong evidence of their current skill level and readiness for specific projects or new career opportunities. Individuals can then use Degreed's experiential learning feature to find relevant internal mobility opportunities within their organization.

Skillable will be available in the Degreed LXP, Academies and Content Marketplace.

Discover more about Skillable here .



About Skillable

Skillable is the trusted pioneer and innovator in hands-on learning and skill validation. In job and organization-tailored scenarios, people develop and validate their skills through live learning experiences that accelerate job readiness and produce performance-based skill data and intelligence. Since 2004, more than 400 global customers have created and launched 35 million labs, using Skillable to practice and validate their skills. To learn more, visit skillable.

About Degreed

Degreed is a technology suite that combines lifelong learning and data-driven development so organizations can collect, understand and build skills for greater impact, evolving how their workforce works.

Degreed is the only learning platform that makes it easy for companies to deliver daily learning, deep skill-building, education benefits, real-time insights and expert services, while connecting to the most robust and open ecosystem. Each day, over 9 million learners from hundreds of global companies use Degreed to gain the skills to grow in their careers.

Degreed, founded in 2012, launched with the mission of“jailbreaking the degree” where all skills are recognized, irrespective of how they are acquired. Degreed is headquartered in Pleasanton, California, with offices in Salt Lake City, New York, London, Amsterdam and Brisbane.

Learn more about Degreed at degreed.

