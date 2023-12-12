Kanda Software Welcomes Diana Borenshtein, Phd As The Vice President Of Health And Life Sciences

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Diana Borenshtein, PhD joins Kanda Software as the Vice President of Health and Life Sciences

- Diana BorenshteinNEWTON, MA, USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Kanda Software Inc., a leading provider of custom software development and digital transformation services , welcomes Diana Borenshtein, PhD as Vice President of Health and Life Sciences. In her new role, Diana will be working with internal sales teams and delivery managers to expand Kanda's presence in existing accounts and to grow business with new customers.Diana is a life sciences expert with extensive and diverse experience in strategic leadership, corporate business development and technical sales consulting. She will be leading the company's efforts by providing domain expertise in life sciences and focusing on ensuring the delivery of digital solutions for biotech and pharmaceutical companies. With over 15 years of experience, Diana is a visionary business executive who excels in addressing complex business challenges and possesses an exceptional ability to develop and execute key strategies that drive growth within the life sciences industry. Throughout her career, Diana has cultivated strategic partnerships with leading biotech and pharmaceutical companies in the cell and gene therapy field, providing her with a comprehensive understanding of the life sciences market, its trends, challenges, and areas of growth."I am thrilled to join Kanda Software Inc. as the Vice President of Healthcare and Life Sciences. The biological and medical fields are evolving, generating vast amounts of data that demand effective management. This evolution presents opportunities for innovative approaches to drug development and therapies manufacturing, addressing key challenges in speed to market, production costs, and therapy efficacy and safety. With over 15 years of experience in the life sciences market, I am excited to contribute my expertise to Kanda's efforts in advancing this field through the strategic use of digital tools. Together, we will navigate the complexities of this dynamic industry, delivering transformative solutions and exceeding the expectations of our clients. I look forward to a successful journey with the talented teams at Kanda," says Diana.Diana holds a Ph.D from the Department of Bioengineering at MIT and an M.Sc from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Valery Morozova

Kanda Software

+1 6173403850

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn