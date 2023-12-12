Exploring The Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Market: Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, And Drivers From 2023 To 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The veterinary pharmaceuticals market share is projected to reach $37.12 billion by 2027, exhibiting a 5.3% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), as reported in TBRC's Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2023.

The expansion of the veterinary pharmaceuticals market is attributed to a rise in the prevalence of diseases among animals. North America region is anticipated to secure the largest veterinary pharmaceuticals market share. Key participants in the veterinary pharmaceuticals market comprise Merck & Co. Inc., Zoetis Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, and Perrigo Company PLC.

Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Market Segments

.By Type: Veterinary Vaccines, Veterinary Antibiotics, Veterinary Parasiticides, Other Types

.By End User: Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Pharmacies And Drug Stores

.By Route of Administration: Oral, Other Routes Of Administration

.By Animal Type: Companion Animals, Livestock Animals

.By Vaccines: Inactivated Vaccines, Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines

.By Geography: The global veterinary pharmaceuticals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Veterinary pharmaceuticals constitute a category of pharmacologically active drugs employed to manage, prevent, and address diseases in animals. These substances exert their influence upon administration to animals and undergo swift breakdown into active ingredients, primarily as a result of small intestine metabolism.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Market Trends And Strategies

4. Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Market Size And Growth

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

