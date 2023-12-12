Rebirth Analytics And Alabama Business Intelligence Center (ABIC) Forge A Forward-Looking Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Chonchol Gupta, CEO, Rebirth AnalyticsSPOKANE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a move set to mark a monumental stride in the evolution of business intelligence, Rebirth Analytics has signed an industry-changing partnership with The Alabama Business Intelligence Center (ABIC).Gone are the days of fragmented business intelligence. Rebirth Analytics, known for its expertise in supply chain risk analysis, is changing how Economic Development Organizations (“EDO”) predict risk. EDOs can now safely navigate risks including financial health and project resilience, ESG practices, geolocation risks, and more, all within one unified framework. This collaboration will result in more targeted recruitment of ecosystem companies and expansion of jobs. In an age where data drives decisions, the partnership between Rebirth Analytics and ABIC isn't just a corporate alliance-it's a commitment to the future prosperity of Alabama and its citizens.By leveraging advanced business intelligence tools, this collaboration ensures that Alabama remains competitive, attracting industry leaders and innovators that fuel job creation, spur local economic growth, and uplift communities. For the everyday resident, this means more job opportunities, robust local economies, and a state poised at the forefront of the 21st-century business landscape. When Alabama's businesses flourish, its communities thrive. This partnership isn't merely about numbers and data; it's about charting a prosperous future for every Alabamian.Lauren Hyde, Director of ABIC, stated, "Business intelligence is at the core of Alabama's economic development strategy generating better leads, better projects and growth in our state. Our partnership with Rebirth Analytics strengthens our ability to provide cutting-edge intelligence. Rebirth is helping us fulfill our shared vision by pioneering next-gen business intelligence solutions."Championing the spirit of Alabama's business dynamism, ABIC's ambitions find synergy with Rebirth Analytics' state-of-the-art due diligence prowess.Chonchol Gupta, Rebirth Analytics' visionary CEO, remarked, "The future belongs to innovators, and our alliance with ABIC embodies this principle. Together, we're poised to leverage data in reshaping the essence of business decision-making, ensuring our EDO partners don't just succeed but also set worldwide standards."For a glimpse into the future of business intelligence, visit or reach out at ....

