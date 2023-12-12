IAF Chief Urges Commanders To Keep Pace With Global Technological Developments

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari on Tuesday urged the Commanders of the Indian Air Force (IAF) to keep pace with the global technological developments especially in the newer domains of space, cyber and electronic warfare.

The CAS, speaking at a two-day Commanders' Conference of Western Air Command (WAC) of the IAF, also emphasised on embracing a disruptive pattern of training while fostering a culture of discipline. The conference held here on December 11-12.

Chaudhari, the chief guest, was received by Air Marshal P.M. Sinha, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief WAC and was presented with a ceremonial Guard of Honour on his arrival.

The CAS interacted with commanders of the WAC AoR (Area of Responsibility) and discussed the impact of emerging technologies, the need for capability enhancement and fully harnessing the potential of human resources.

Chaudhari, in his address, complimented WAC for "maintaining a credible operational posture, mounting rapid response on all required occasions and for its invaluable contribution to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, across the globe".

He also directed the commanders to ensure that operations are undertaken in an environment of denial to bolster the IAF's aim to become a truly agile and adaptable air force that provides decisive aerospace power in furtherance of the national interests.

Further, during the conference, eminent speakers shared their opinions on multi domain operations envisaged by the IAF in future warfare.

