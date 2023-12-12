Cyberbit Named A Leader In Cybersecurity Skills And Training Platforms By Independent Research Firm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Cyberbit receives highest scores in the current offering and strategy categories of any vendor evaluated



BOSTON, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberbit, provider of the world's leading cybersecurity skills development and readiness platform, announced today that it has been named a Leader in "The Forrester WaveTM: Cybersecurity Skills and Training Platforms, Q4 2023". Forrester evaluated nine vendors for their Current Offering, Strategy, and Market Presence, and Cyberbit achieved the highest score, above all other vendors, in the current offering and strategy categories.

Forrester scored the vendors in 21 criteria for evaluating Cybersecurity Skill and Training (CS&T) platforms. Forrester gave Cyberbit the highest possible scores in 17 of the 21 criteria, citing that "Firms looking to prepare teams for current and emerging threats and bolster incident readiness should strongly consider Cyberbit."

This report comes at a time where the cyber security skills gap is at a record high. According to there are over 570,000 open cybersecurity positions in the US alone. Organizations are struggling to hire, retain, and upskill cybersecurity professionals. Furthermore, they are challenged in keeping their teams up to date with daily emerging threats, mastering the overabundance of security tools and the new complexities of defending cloud infrastructure.



This calls for a radical change in the approach to cybersecurity skill development: from traditional courseware and on-the-job training to an experiential, hands-on experience that replicates real-world scenarios, and builds the muscle memory essential for cyber defense teams to be prepared for today's challenges.

Cyberbit developed the market-leading cyber security skill development and training platform, which delivers live-fire exercises accurately simulating real-world attacks, spins up virtual cyber ranges within minutes, and emulates multiple security stacks including those from Microsoft, Amazon, Palo Alto Networks, Splunk, Crowdstrike, and more. Cyberbit's hyper-realistic approach is proven to dramatically increase the performance, and preparedness, of information security teams.



"Beyond the pages of a book or the confines of certifications, effective cybersecurity education transcends traditional boundaries. It hinges on the experience of hands-on keyboard engagement, whether facing a real-world adversary or navigating the intricacies of a simulated threat landscape.

Every hour spent in simulation is an intentional investment in expertise, an expedited journey toward mastering critical skill," said Caleb Barlow, CEO, Cyberbit. "Forrester's recognition underscores for us the pivotal role our platform – it's not just about learning; it's about mastering a skill through relentless practice and rehearsal."

Request a free demonstration. The

Forrester Wave TM: Cybersecurity Skills and Training Platforms, Q4 2023.

About Cyberbit

Cyberbit provides the market-leading cyber security skill development and readiness platform. The Cyberbit platform maximizes the performance and cyber-readiness of information security teams, boards, and C-suite executives by delivering hyper-realistic live-fire exercises, cyber labs, and crisis simulations mirroring real-world attack scenarios. The platform spins up virtual cyber ranges within seconds, which emulate many networks including AWS, Azure, and on-premises networks, and security stacks by major commercial vendors. Cyberbit customers include Fortune 500 companies, leading systems integrators, governments, and higher education institutions. Visit the Cyberbit website .

