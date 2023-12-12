BWH Hotels And Call2recycle Bring Battery Recycling Practices To The Canadian Hospitality Sector

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, ON, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Call2Recycle , Canada's leading battery collection and recycling program, and BWH Hotels (BWH) , a leading global hospitality enterprise, are announcing a collaboration to implement battery recycling across the BWH network. It is the first time a major company in the Canadian hospitality sector has integrated battery recycling on a large scale as part of their sustainability strategy.

To date, 47 BWH hotels in eight Canadian provinces and territories have joined the Call2Recycle battery recycling program, with more set to join in 2024. This program will provide BWH with a free and convenient solution to dispose of used batteries from their operations responsibly. Battery-powered devices are omnipresent in the operations of the hospitality industry, including being used in sensors, smoke detectors, door locks, and room devices such as clocks or TV remotes.

This initiative is part of BWH's global“Because We Care” sustainability program. Based on three pillars, Earth, People, Community (EPC), the program is aimed at increasing sustainable practices and reducing the carbon footprint across the hotel network.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Call2Recycle to introduce battery recycling across our Canadian portfolio of hotels,” said Michael Morton, Vice President Brand Management and Member Services at BWH Hotels.“This significant step forward is a testament to our ongoing commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. Aligned with our global EPC program, this collaboration underscores our dedication to fostering sustainable hotel operations that not only safeguard our environment but contribute to the wellbeing of the communities we serve worldwide.”

“We are excited to see BWH leading the way for new sustainability and battery recycling efforts in the hospitality sector,” said Joe Zenobio, President, Call2Recycle Canada.“Hotels are major users of battery-powered devices, and BWH's recycling commitment will allow us to recycle greater volumes of used batteries and divert them from landfills, making a critical difference to protect the environment.”

Environmental and economic benefits of battery recycling

Recycling batteries is a collective responsibility and an essential part of Canada's effort to reduce its carbon footprint by reusing waste materials. Properly disposing of batteries is critical to environmental protection and building sustainable recycling practices across Canada. In addition, batteries that have reached the end of their life can be used to make a variety of new products, supporting a strong circular economy.

About Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.

Call2Recycle® is Canada's leading organization for battery collection and recycling, fulfilling product stewardship obligations on behalf of over 400 members, including producers of single-use and rechargeable batteries. It is the provincially-approved consumer battery collection and recycling program for British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, and Prince Edward Island, and operates as a registered Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in Ontario according to the Ontario Batteries Regulation. Call2Recycle accepts household batteries (weighing up to 5 kg) for recycling and eTransport batteries used to power eBikes, eScooters, eSkateboards, Hoverboards and Electric Vehicles (EVs).

Since its inception in 1997, Call2Recycle has diverted over 40 million kilograms of batteries from Canadian landfills. This reputation for excellence has enabled Call2Recycle to maintain trusted, long-term relationships with stakeholders and a network of more than 10,000 participating collection locations across Canada, including at leading retailers and municipal facilities.

About BWH SM Hotels

BWH Hotels is a leading, global hospitality enterprise comprised of three hotel companies, including WorldHotelsTM, Best Western® Hotels & Resorts and SureStay® Hotels. The global enterprise boasts approximately 4,300 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide*. With 19 brands across every chain scale segment, from economy to luxury, BWH Hotels suits the needs of developers and guests in every market.

*Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.

