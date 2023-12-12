New Hampshire Podcast Explores The Sometimes Messy World Of Granite State Politics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Digging In, a New Hampshire Podcast with Anita Burroughs

New Hampshire State Rep Anita Burroughs interviews and explores the movers and shakers influencing political life in the Granite State for better or worse.

- David Meuse

CONCORD, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- State Rep Anita Burroughs (D, Bartlett), a third-term representative, has launched Digging In, a podcast about all things political in New Hampshire . The podcast explores who's been naughty and nice and talks with those making a real difference in NH.

Burroughs relays that being in the state house has enabled her to see how consensus is reached and when bipartisanship has failed. She launched the podcast this fall with assistance from Andrew Parrella, a former production manager for NH Public Radio.

The show has produced nine episodes, released bi-monthly, with more podcasts in the works. Prior shows include an episode featuring the founders of Citizens for Belknap County, a bipartisan group that has worked successfully to elect moderates from both sides of the aisle to the state house.

There has also been a personal interview with State Rep Wendy Thomas, known for her work in exposing the dangers of PFAS and other chemicals in NH. She talks about her health struggles as well as those of her family and neighbors as a direct result of exposure to PFAS.

With each episode, Burroughs does a segment called“New Hampshire Political Putz of the Week,” where she recognizes miss-steps in the political arena. Recent and upcoming award winners include the Carroll County Commissioners and majority delegation members who sold a historic courthouse for $1 to a religious-based charter school. Another recognizes the work of four state representatives, who filed a 15-day abortion ban, which made national headlines.

Former WMUR on-air reporter and State Rep David Meuse stated,“Anita's an excellent interviewer, is spot-on with her commentary, does her homework, and (the horror!) names those who are some of New Hampshire's bad actors.”

Digging In is available on Apple, Spotify, Google, and Amazon Podcasts. Listeners can find the episodes that have been released at

Upcoming Digging In Podcasts:

November 1, 2023: How a Bipartisan Group Ended an Infestation of Free Staters

This episode explores the work of the Citizens for Belknap County. A group of extremist legislators in Belknap County tried to shut down the Gunstock Ski Area.

November 15, 2023; Speaker of the NH House; Conducting an Orchestra of 400 Legislators

Steve Shurtleff, a state rep from Merrimack and former Speaker of the House, talks about the challenges of managing 400 representatives at each legislative session, as well as showing us what goes on behind the curtain.

November 29, 2023, PFAS is Impacting All Granite Staters

This episode is a personal discussion about how PFAS is wreaking havoc in the lives of Granite Staters, particularly those living near St. Gobain prior to the company moving out of state, with Rep. Wendy Thomas

December 13, 2023; County Attorneys are the Front Line in Domestic Violence

Former Carroll County Attorney Michaela Andruzzi discusses how victims are being protected and what is being done to lower the number of these crimes in NH. protected these victims during her tenure in Carroll County with her groundbreaking work in Carroll County.

November 27, 2023; Book Banning In NH

Dover City Councilman, Robbie Warock, talks about his community's efforts to end book banning at public libraries.

January 3, and January 10, 2023

A two-part interview with Dave Luneau, who serves on the NH House Education Committee. In Part I, Dave will discuss Prager University, a conservative organization embedded in NH public education. In part II, Dave talks about standards for public education, rules for public school approval, and what constitutes an adequate education in NH.

January 17, 2023: This episode explores whether cannabis legislation will finally pass in the 2024 legislative session. With former Rep Tim Eagan and natural plant chemist Dr. Riley Kirk

January 24, 2023; Trans legislation in NH and beyond: why has there been an outpouring of fear and hate of trans people, with Linds Jakow of 603 Equality

ANITA D BURROUGHS

New Hampshire State Representative

+1 603-986-6216

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Other