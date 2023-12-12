Global Warehouse Automation Market Poised For Growth, Forecasted To Reach $33.59 Billion By 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Warehouse Automation Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global warehouse automation market is experiencing profound segmentation based on type, component, function, and end-user. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%, the market size is set to escalate from $17.32 billion in 2022 to $19.78 billion in 2023. This upward trajectory is anticipated to persist, culminating in a market size of $33.59 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 14.2%.

E-commerce Surge Fuels Warehouse Automation Market Growth

The burgeoning e-commerce sector is a key driver propelling the growth of the warehouse automation market. As retailers grapple with the escalating volume of orders and the demands for efficient last-mile delivery, warehouse automation emerges as a strategic advantage, particularly in the fiercely competitive e-grocery market. According to the Robotic Business Review, global e-commerce sales are expected to reach 22% of all retail sales worldwide in 2023, compared to 14.1% in 2019. A study by Prologis, a US-based real estate investment trust, predicts that the use of automation in warehousing will boost revenue per square foot by 10% to 20% in the e-commerce real estate sector by 2021. The rise in the e-commerce sector is poised to be a significant driver for the warehouse automation market during the forecast period.

Major Players Steering Market Dynamics

Key players shaping the warehouse automation market include Daifuku Co., Ltd., Honeywell Intelligrated, KUKA Group, KNAPP Group, Omron Corporation, ABB Ltd., Kardex Group, SSI Schaefer AG, Locus Robotics, Dematic Group (Kion Group AG), Vanderlande Industries BV, Godrej Consoveyo Logistics Automation, Space Magnum Equipment, Toyota Industries, Yaskawa Electric Corp Inc., and WITRON Logistik + Informatik GmbH. These industry leaders play a crucial role in driving innovation and advancing the capabilities of warehouse automation solutions.

Investments in Research and Development Fuel Innovation

A key trend gaining traction in the warehouse automation market is the significant investment in research and development (R&D) activities. Companies operating in the sector are channeling resources into R&D facilities to bolster new product development, gaining a competitive edge by introducing technologically advanced products with enhanced operational capabilities and performance. For instance, in November 2021, Honeywell International Inc. announced plans to establish a new advanced R&D testing facility in the Czech Republic for its Honeywell Intelligrated warehouse automation business. This facility aims to meet the increasing demand for technologies that secure and improve the accuracy of supply chains, allowing engineers to design, prototype, and test innovative warehouse automation systems.

Regional Dynamics: Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Market

In 2022, North America dominated the warehouse automation market. However, Asia-Pacific is positioned to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, signifying a notable shift in the global market landscape. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Warehouse Automation Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Warehouse Automation Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on warehouse automation market size, warehouse automation market drivers and warehouse automation market trends, warehouse automation market major players, warehouse automation market competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The warehouse automation market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

