Global Software As A Service (Saas) Market Set To Expand, Projected To Reach $328.03 Billion By 2027

Software As A Service (SaaS) Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global Software as a Service (SaaS) market is poised for substantial growth, with the market size expected to surge from $235.58 billion in 2022 to $253.62 billion in 2023, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $328.03 billion by 2027, sustaining a CAGR of 6.6%.

The global Software as a Service (SaaS) market is segmented across various dimensions, delineating its vast landscape and catering to diverse industry needs:

1. By Application:

.Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

.Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

.Human Resource Management (HRM)

.Manufacturing and Operations

.Supply Chain Management (SCM)

2. By Deployment Model:

.Public Cloud

.Private Cloud

.Hybrid Cloud

3. By Enterprise Size:

.Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

.Large Enterprises

4. By End User:

.Manufacturing

.Retail

.Education

.Healthcare

.IT & Telecom

.BFSI

.Other End-Users

Major Players in the SaaS Market

Key players driving innovation and growth in the SaaS market include Salesforce, ServiceNow, Microsoft, Google, CisCo, Slack, Adobe, Oracle, Amazon AWS, DocuSign, Zendesk, Dropbox, ADP, Atlassian Confluence, Shopify, Workday, Hubspot, SAP, IBM, Box, Concur, JIRA, GitHub, GoToMeeting, Twilio, CoupaSoftware, Xero, and Zuora.

Regional Insights: North America Leading the Charge

North America dominated the Software as a Service (SaaS) market in 2022, with Western Europe following closely as the second-largest region. The global market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Software as a service (SaaS) Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Software as a service (SaaS) Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on software as a service (saas) market size, software as a service (saas) market share, software as a service (saas) market drivers and software as a service (saas) market trends, software as a service (saas) market major players, software as a service (saas) market competitors' revenues, software as a service (saas) market positioning, and software as a service (saas) market growth across geographies.

