Unemployment Rate In Andhra Highest In The Country: Nara Lokesh

(MENAFN- IANS) Visakhapatnam, Dec 12 (IANS) Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary Nara Lokesh claimed on Tuesday that the unemployment rate in Andhra Pradesh has increased to 24 per cent, the highest in the country.

He alleged that the government led by Jagan Mohan Reddy has completely destroyed the state -- which once flourished with jobs and employment opportunities -- leaving the youth totally disappointed.

Women representatives from the Payakaraopeta Assembly segment in Visakhapatnam district complained to Lokesh during his ongoing Yuva Galam Padayatra at Godicherla village that there is no security for them in the YSRCP rule.

In a memorandum to Lokesh, they said there is no use of Disha Act and demanded that after coming to power, the TDP should bring a legislation to provide security to the women of the state.

The women representatives also requested Lokesh to set up employment training centres and sanction loans to them on subsidy. They also demanded facilities like pension for single women and Pendli Kanuka (wedding gift) to be introduced by the next government.

Observing that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government is cheating women in the name of Disha Act, which is not at all in existence, Lokesh told the women representatives that the murders and atrocities against women in daylight are totally ignored.

"Soon after the TDP forms the next government, a legislation on the lines of East Coast States will be enacted for the security of women in the state, while the Maha Sakthi scheme will be introduced to solve the problems of women," he added.

Lokesh also promised to provide free bus travel for women and a financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month for every woman in the state, besides sanctioning loans on high subsidy to them.

Women entrepreneurs will be encouraged with special incentives and the Pendli Kanuka scheme will be implemented, he promised.

The TDP leader also alleged Jagan Reddy has miserably failed even to meet the basic needs of the people who elected him to power.

Though the Centre has released funds under the Jal Jeevan Mission. this 'inefficient' government failed to utilise these funds, he said.

Soon after the TDP comes to power in the coming polls, a water grid will be set up to supply safe drinking water to every doorstep for 24 hours a day, Lokesh told the villagers.

Lokesh also said that Jagan Reddy has cheated even the Anganwadi workers by not fulfilling the promise made to them on increasing their wages.

This apart, the work load on them has been increased heavily, Lokesh said as he expressed solidarity with the Anganwadi workers who are on an agitation demanding fulfilment of their demands.

--IANS

ms/arm