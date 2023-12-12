Andhra Pradesh To Procure Wet, Discoloured Paddy From Cyclone-Hit Farmers

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Dec 12 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh government will procure wet and discoloured paddy from farmers affected by the recent cyclone, it was announced on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Y. S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday directed the YSRCP MLAs and officials to assure the cyclone-affected farmers that the government would buy the damaged paddy.

At the review meeting on cyclone-affected crops and paddy procurement held at the Camp Office here, he told the officials and MLAs to instil confidence among farmers to this effect.

Taking stock of the support being extended to the farmers, he said that the Civil Supplies Corporation would purchase the wet and discoloured paddy from the farmers and the same message should be clearly conveyed to them.

If necessary, officials should relax the rules and buy the paddy to do justice to the farmers, he said, adding that the purchases should be done through RBKs and Civil Supplies Corporation would transport the purchased paddy to rice mills.

Observing that the government has already taken steps to give farmers input subsidy, he instructed the officials to take steps to pay insurance to the farmers who have suffered crop loss in the cyclone under the free crop insurance scheme.

Officials told him that enumeration work has begun and the lists would be displayed from December 19 to 22 at the RBKs for social audit. Complaints would be received from December 23 to 25 and after scrutiny. District Collectors would send the final compensation lists to the government, they said.

The Chief Minister asked them to ensure that input subsidy is paid to the farmers before Sankranti.

--IANS

ms/vd