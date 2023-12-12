The Modern Sale And Collective[I] Announce The Top 100 Global Sales Leaders Of 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Modern Sale TM

and Collective[i] ® today announced the 2023 list of The Top 100 Global Sales Leaders (GSL100) . In the sixth year of the annual list, influencers in the field, other top sales professionals, and sales peers and experts nominated and culled a list from thousands of candidates.

The 2023 list features executives from Microsoft, BCG, Midjourney, Hugging Face, Cohere, Cisco, UnitedHealthcare, Stryker, Verizon, among others. Fields as vast as finance, education, aerospace, manufacturing, energy and technology are represented.

"This year's GSL100 features truly accomplished sales leaders across all industries and sectors," said Heidi Mitchell, Editor-in-Chief of The Modern Sale. " I love how colleagues champion their co-workers and understand how critical they are to growing their organizations and mentoring their peers and teams

- despite the unpredictability of the previous year. It's exciting to see so many stellar sales executives honored for their achievements. Each of them is making such a difference in their organizations, they deserve this very public, international recognition."

Honorees were selected based on breadth and depth of experience, company growth and performance, experience with sales transformation and change management, demonstrated leadership in team and company adoption of more advanced forms of AI, commitment to talent development and inspiring the next generation of sales leadership, ability to recruit and manage diverse teams, demonstrated thought leadership and social influence, and overall contribution to the sales profession.

"Collective[i] is thrilled to have once again curated the GSL100 in association with The Modern Sale," said Tad Martin, CEO and co-Founder of Collective[i]. "Our mission is to showcase the tremendous skills that are necessary to adapt to the ever changing landscape of sales. Collective[i] augments this talent with an unbeatable combination of data, artificial intelligence, and real-time insights to sales organizations globally. We adamantly believe the sales leaders recognized on the 2023 list are trailblazers and changemakers of the profession, and we are proud to bring their achievements to light."

