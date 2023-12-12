JASMINE BEDI, FOUNDER AND EDITOR-IN-CHIEF OF INTERGLOBIX MAGAZINE, HONORED AS A RISING STAR OF 2023 BY LADIES WHO LEAD

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Bedi continues to be recognized as a trailblazer in global interconnectivity and digital infrastructure leadership

proudly announces that Jasmine Bedi, our Founder and Editor-in-Chief, has been recognized as one of the 23 Rising Stars of 2023 by the esteemed Ladies Who Lead (LWL). This prestigious accolade celebrates women who have excelled in their chosen fields and demonstrated unwavering excellence and perseverance.

The year 2023 has illuminated the accomplishments of 23 exceptional individuals, and Jasmine Bedi stands out as a luminary who has gone above and beyond. As the driving force behind InterGlobix Magazine, Jasmine Bedi has demonstrated exemplary leadership. She has become a role model for those aspiring to make a significant impact in the media world. This recognition by LWL further solidifies her position as a trailblazer and a leader in the industry.

As the visionary leader behind InterGlobix Magazine, a

one-of-a-kind platform that celebrates milestones and achievements within the digital infrastructure industry, she has made significant contributions to the field of global interconnectivity. Recognized as an International Business Ambassador, Bedi's strategic efforts have attracted foreign direct investment that has fostered economic development in Loudoun County, and through her seamless blending of technology and luxury, she elevates both the content and the impact of InterGlobix Magazine. Bedi was likewise recently honored with the prestigious IM100 Award by the Infrastructure Masons and The President's Volunteer Service Award by the US India SME Council.

"I am truly honored to be recognized as one of the 23 Rising Stars of 2023 by the Ladies Who Lead," Jasmine Bedi expressed. "This award is a testament to the collective efforts of the incredible team at InterGlobix Magazine

and the unwavering support from our readers and industry partners. I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the global dialogue on interconnectivity, and this recognition fuels our commitment to excellence in turning those conversations into actionable results."

Aabha Bakaya, CEO & Founder of the Ladies Who Lead, states: "With immense pleasure and pride, we are thrilled to announce Jasmine Bedi as one of LWL's 23 Rising Stars of 2023. Her outstanding achievements have not gone unnoticed; we eagerly celebrate her remarkable contributions. Jasmine's unwavering dedication and positive impact make her a shining star in our community. Congratulations again, Jasmine; we're thrilled to have you as an integral part of our thriving community!"

About InterGlobix LLC

InterGlobix LLC is a global consulting, advisory, and media firm dedicated to advancing digital infrastructure and driving economic growth. Focused on the convergence of data centers, terrestrial, and subsea fiber globally, InterGlobix offers strategic business consulting and marketing solutions for the data center and connectivity industries. InterGlobix also owns

About the Ladies Who Lead

Ladies Who Lead was established by Aabha Bakaya in 2021. It is a members only learning & leadership platform for professional women.

With 1000+ members from 30+ industries across 12+ cities, LWL provides a suite of valuable resources,

access to global leaders, enriching networking experiences, inspirational talks and learning workshops, and curated mentorship sessions,

all intended to equip women to thrive & grow in their professional journeys.



