The US countertops market was valued at $28.07 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of $35.3 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.90% during the forecast period.

This report offers market size & forecast data for the countertops market in the US. The revenue generated from the sale of countertops is included in the report. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of the US countertops, including the US countertops market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.

It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS



The US countertops market is growing significantly due to the trend of making larger kitchens and multiple bathrooms, increasing interest in outdoor kitchens, wet bars, and islands, emerging demand for smart countertops, increasing demand for durable laminated countertops, the surge in the hospitality industry, increasing remodeling activities of residential bathroom & kitchen, rising commercial building and housing construction, and increasing research & development.

Quartz material-based countertops' popularity is rising in the US market. It is known for its durability, low maintenance, and stain resistance properties. There is a significant demand for marble countertops from the hospitality industry in the US market, as it gives a luxurious look to the kitchen and bathrooms.

VENDORS LIST

Key Vendors



Caesarstone

Cambria

Cosentino Group

DuPont

Formica Corporation Wilsonart

Other Prominent Vendors



American Countertops Inc.

Aristech Surfaces LLC

GRAMACO GRANITE AND MARBLE

Lotte Chemical

Hyundai L&C

Levantina

LX Hausys

Lozier Corporation

Midland Marble Ltd

PANOLAM INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC

Paxton Countertops

Precision Countertops

American Countertop Experts, Inc.

Arizona Tile, L.L.C.

C&D Granite LLC.

Cutting Edge Countertops Inc.

Dal-Tile Group, Inc

Flowform Countertops

Formatop Company

Granite America

Granite and Marble Express

Great Floors

IceStone

ING Granite Inc

Interogo Foundation

Intown Granite & Quartz

Masco Corporation

OKITE

Profile Cabinet

Raphael Stone

Sage Surfaces

SCI Surfaces

The Countertop Company

The Countertop Factory Vicostone

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Material Market Insights (2022-2028)



Granite

Solid Surface

Quartz

Marble Others

Application Market Insights (2022-2028)



Kitchen

Bathroom Others

End-User Market Insights (2022-2028)



Commercial Residential

MARKET STRUCTURE



Market Dynamics

Competitive Landscape of the US Countertops Market

Key Vendors Other Prominent Vendors

APPENDIX



Research Methodology

Abbreviations About the Analyst

