The US countertops market was valued at $28.07 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of $35.3 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.90% during the forecast period.
This report offers market size & forecast data for the countertops market in the US. The revenue generated from the sale of countertops is included in the report. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of the US countertops, including the US countertops market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.
It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
The US countertops market is growing significantly due to the trend of making larger kitchens and multiple bathrooms, increasing interest in outdoor kitchens, wet bars, and islands, emerging demand for smart countertops, increasing demand for durable laminated countertops, the surge in the hospitality industry, increasing remodeling activities of residential bathroom & kitchen, rising commercial building and housing construction, and increasing research & development. Quartz material-based countertops' popularity is rising in the US market. It is known for its durability, low maintenance, and stain resistance properties. There is a significant demand for marble countertops from the hospitality industry in the US market, as it gives a luxurious look to the kitchen and bathrooms.
VENDORS LIST
Key Vendors
Caesarstone Cambria Cosentino Group DuPont Formica Corporation Wilsonart
Other Prominent Vendors
American Countertops Inc. Aristech Surfaces LLC GRAMACO GRANITE AND MARBLE Lotte Chemical Hyundai L&C Levantina LX Hausys Lozier Corporation Midland Marble Ltd PANOLAM INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC Paxton Countertops Precision Countertops American Countertop Experts, Inc. Arizona Tile, L.L.C. C&D Granite LLC. Cutting Edge Countertops Inc. Dal-Tile Group, Inc Flowform Countertops Formatop Company Granite America Granite and Marble Express Great Floors IceStone ING Granite Inc Interogo Foundation Intown Granite & Quartz Masco Corporation OKITE Profile Cabinet Raphael Stone Sage Surfaces SCI Surfaces The Countertop Company The Countertop Factory Vicostone
SEGMENTATION & FORECAST
Material Market Insights (2022-2028)
Granite Solid Surface Quartz Marble Others
Application Market Insights (2022-2028)
End-User Market Insights (2022-2028)
MARKET STRUCTURE
Market Dynamics Competitive Landscape of the US Countertops Market Key Vendors Other Prominent Vendors
APPENDIX
Research Methodology Abbreviations About the Analyst
