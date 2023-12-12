Konica Minolta Honored With Two Platinum ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advanced Authentication Manager Solution Recognized for Best Access Control and Authentication System, Best Biometric Reader Solution

Ramsey, NJ, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta ) is pleased to announce it has received two 2023 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Awards from American Security Today (AST). The company was awarded Platinum in the categories of Best Access Control and Authentication System and Best Biometric Reader Solution for its Advanced Authentication Manager (AAM) solution.

American Security Today's Annual 'ASTORS' Awards is the preeminent U.S. Homeland Security Awards Program. Now in its eighth year, it continues to recognize industry leaders of physical and border security, cybersecurity, emergency preparedness – management and response, law enforcement, first responders as well as federal, state, and municipal government agencies in the acknowledgment of their outstanding efforts to keep our nation secure. The program is specifically designed to honor distinguished government and vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit, and intelligence to end users in a variety of government, homeland security and public safety vertical markets.

Konica Minolta's AAM solution utilizes user biometric identification rather than the standard passwords or potentially insecure IC cards for print management applications running on Konica Minolta bizhub devices, eliminating common issues such as password fatigue and poor password hygiene that often lead to security breaches. No biometric data is stored in the fingerprint reader, on the MFP or within the AAM server. In addition, it provides functions such as device management and user management required for maintaining security.

“We are honored to be recognized by American Security Today's 2023 'ASTORS' Awards for our ability to prevent unauthorized access to secure documents held in print management applications through our Advanced Authentication Manager solution,” said Chris Bilello, Vice President, Business Solutions Development, Konica Minolta.“People are experiencing password fatigue. Many users in the workforce feel they have too many passwords to remember, and admittedly use the same password or simple variations of a single password, a leading cause of company data breaches. Our solution helps customers who use Konica Minolta MFP's to prevent more of these breaches, and we are extremely pleased to have our work acknowledged by such a prestigious organization.”

“The 'ASTORS' nominations are evaluated on their technical innovation, interoperability, specific impact within the category, overall impact to the industry, relatability to other industry technologies and application feasibility outside of the industry,” said Tammy Waitt, Co-founder and Editorial Director, American Security Today.

“As the nation continues to respond to escalating threats from home and abroad, the innovative solutions being implemented to meet those threats has led to tremendous growth in the field of Homeland Security,” said Michael Madsen, Co-founder and Publisher, American Security Today.“Today, the United States is increasingly focusing on protecting IT/cyber security networks, and is calling on innovative companies like Konica Minolta to help them do so.”

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN's MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence's BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Serie .

Sustainability also continues to be a key driver for the company. As such, Konica Minolta Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent six years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list . For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn and Twitter .

About American Security Today

American Security Today (AST), the 'New Face in Homeland SecurityTM', is the premier digital media platform in the U.S. Homeland Security and Public Safety Industry, focused on breaking news and in-depth coverage of the newest initiatives and hottest technologies in physical & IT security on the market today. AST highlights the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions across a wide variety of media products delivered weekly, and monthly to over 75,000 qualified government and security industry readers, essential to meeting today's growing security challenges to 'Secure our Nation, One City at a TimeTM'. Learn more online , or contact AST by email at ... or phone 646-450-6027.

