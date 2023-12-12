Google Fiber Names John Keib Chief Technology & Product Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Google Fiber is proud to announce John Keib as the company's first-ever Chief Technology & Product Officer (CTPO). As CTPO, John will continue to drive our product, engineering, and supply chain efforts, along with overseeing the innovative projects coming out of GFiber Labs .



Since joining GFiber in 2019 as Vice President of Product, John has been building a next generation Internet service focusing on groundbreaking speeds and enhanced quality of Internet service for all customers. At GFiber, he has pushed the boundaries on speed and led the effort to take us from 1 Gig as a foundation to the multigig future the internet is increasingly demanding. Under John's leadership, GFiber rolled out 2 Gig, 5 Gig and 8 Gig products and developed relationships with companies across the internet ecosystem to upgrade not just our network, but also work to ensure that customers have the latest hardware necessary to harness that speed for all customers. These efforts have made services like 20 Gig + Wi-Fi 7 a reality and a roadmap beyond those speeds attainable. John's vision for the internet is both abundant and revolutionary to how we live our daily lives.

Previously, John oversaw a team of 40,000 employees as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Residential Services at Time Warner, where he spent almost two decades working in roles spanning sales, marketing, product, customer service, technical operations and supply chain. He also spent time at both DirecTV and Thompson Media earlier in his career.

“In my time working with John, his leadership has always been grounded in maximizing potential for customers and setting an ambitious agenda to both address weaknesses and harness strengths,” said Dinni Jain, GFiber CEO.“John's visionary leadership is critical to GFiber's ability to truly push the boundaries of what ISP can be. With product, engineering, and GFiber Labs under his guidance, we're very lucky to have him setting both the path for where we're going and the bar for what we need to be as a company.”

