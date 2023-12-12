Xcentium Announces Strategic Partnership With Contentstack

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) A cloud-based headless CMS

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- XCentium , an award-winning full-service digital consultancy, today announced that it has partnered with Contentstack , the leading composable digital experience platform provider.“With XCentium's 12 years of industry expertise as a digital solutions innovator, we view MACH principles and composable architecture as the future in digital. We are proud to partner with Contentstack, whose leading headless CMS offers best-in-breed technology to our clients. Our work together is certain to drive business value in digital transformation and organizational change”.- Amrit Raj, Managing Partner, XCentium,”Contentstack's partner program brings together select top agencies, consultants, and technology companies to provide our customers with cutting-edge solutions and expert insights to accelerate their ability to deliver personalized, omnichannel digital experiences. We are proud to partner with XCentium to bring business value to our customers with Contentstack's award-winning technology coupled with XCentium's best practices and proven methodology for delivering exceptional digital omnichannel engagement”.- Preseetha Pettigrew, VP Global Partnerships, Contentstack.This partnership reinforces our success in delivering next-generation headless CMS and accelerating content delivery with greater returns on investment. Our continued support for innovation and the latest modern technologies will enhance clients' ability to deliver unique experiences and pave the way to a more flexible and agile composable approach.Contentstack Features:The Contentstack platform builds on its pioneering headless CMS roots, with built-in Marketplace, full-stack automation, and integrated front-end hosting for full end-to-end digital experience functionality.●Front-end hosting●Full-stack automation●1 click integrations●Headless CMS●Omnichannel content delivery●24/7 in-app human support●Care without Compromise: Cross Vendor supportAbout XCentiumFounded in 2011 on the principles of delivering value via a senior delivery model, XCentium has quickly built a reputation as smart, thoughtful and friendly digital experts. We believe in delivering superior digital solutions that help our clients stay ahead of their competition.XCentium is a full-service digital consultancy with proven expertise in eCommerce, Digital Transformation, Digital Strategy, UX/UI, and Managed Services, partnering with best-in-industry technologies.XCentium is a Contentstack Partner, Sitecore Platinum Partner, Salesforce Silver Partner, Kibo Partner, Optimizely Gold Partner, Kontent Premium Partner, and Microsoft Gold Partner.About ContentstackContentstack – the leading composable digital experience platform (DXP) provider – empowers marketers and developers to deliver digital experiences at the speed of their imagination. Companies such as ASICS, Chase, Express, Holiday Inn, Icelandair, Mattel, Mitsubishi, Riot Games, and Shell trust Contentstack to power their most critical content experiences with uncompromising scale and dependability.Famous for its Care without CompromiseTM, Contentstack has achieved the industry's highest customer satisfaction rating. Contentstack is also a founding member of the MACH Alliance, setting the industry agenda for open and composable technology that is Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, and Headless. Learn more at .

Samantha Goble

XCentium

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube