DJ Jeff Bone Unveils House Remix Of Heart's 'Crazy On You'

- Jeff BoneOTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- DJ Jeff Bone is unveiling a new House version of Heart's hit, 'Crazy on You,' promising a different take on the classic. Take a moment to check out an exclusive preview-see what you think!"I've always liked Heart's original track. Being part of this remix project is exciting," says Jeff Bone, expressing his fondness for the original. "I wanted to give a nod to 'Crazy on You' while adding a bit of freshness that might appeal to different audiences."With attention to detail and a desire to create something a bit different, Bone has put together a remix that aims to provide a unique spin on the sound of the original. "I wanted to explore what a remix could be," Bone explains. "I aimed to keep the emotional power of the original while giving it a beat and rhythm that might work on the dancefloor."In his search for a danceable version, Bone looked around online but didn't find exactly what he was looking for. So, he started working in the studio with a vision to create a remix that keeps the essence of 'Crazy on You.' Starting with the vocals, he carefully built up the mix with drums, bass, and keyboards. "I wanted each part of the remix to complement the original track," Bone explains. "I picked instruments and sounds to create a sonic experience that might take listeners on a different journey."Sound design played a role in the remixing process, with Bone using various tools to shape the elements. Using iLoud MTM studio monitors and Audeze LCD-X Headphones for accuracy, Bone achieved a balanced sound. Additionally, the Arturia Pigments 4 software helped him add unique textures to the reimagined 'Crazy on You.' "I wanted the remix to be a journey for the ears," Bone describes. "Each sound was chosen and shaped to create an experience that might connect with the audience."As the beats of the remixed 'Crazy on You' play, Jeff Bone's effort invites listeners to try a different blend of genres. This release is another step in Bone's career, showcasing his dedication to pushing musical boundaries. "I believe that music has the power to connect people and stir emotions," Bone says. "With this remix, I wanted to bring together fans of both Heart and electronic dance music."Jeff Bone has been in the music industry for over four decades. Known for his take on classic tracks, Jeff Bone has received acclaim and compliments from industry experts. DJ Bad Boy Bill describes his music as having good energy, while his remix of Janet Jackson's 'Control' and Aerosmith's 'Sweet Emotion' hit #1 on the charts. "I aim to create remixes that honor the original artist's vision but also bring something new," Bone shares. "I want to leave an impression on listeners and make them see these classic tracks differently."Mixing innovation with tradition, Bone's tracks often capture audiences and make a mark on the global music scene. His remixes have attracted millions of listeners, leaving fans excited for each new release. "I want to challenge what people expect from a remix and encourage them to embrace new sounds," Bone asserts. "I believe that music has the power to connect people across genres."Join us on January 7, 2024, to celebrate Jeff Bone's new remix of Heart's 'Crazy on You.' Get ready for a musical journey as Bone continues to explore and redefine the sound of music.

