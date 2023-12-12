Author Dr. Misty D. Freeman Launches Journal To Empower Black Women Against Unconscious Bias: Slay What Ya Hear!®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Misty D. Freeman

Unlock Power, Challenge the Status Quo, and Slay Unconscious Bias with Dr. Misty D. Freeman's Latest Creation

- Dr. Misty D. FreemanDOTHAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Misty D. Freeman , the Southern Sassy Bias Buster and the visionary behind the company Mocha Sprout is set to change the battle against unconscious bias with her latest creation, "Slay What Ya Hear!® " - a transformative journal designed exclusively for the fierce and fabulous Black woman eager to unleash her power and challenge societal norms. Dr. Freeman, an author, educator, and unconscious bias coach, is dedicated to dismantling the barriers that unconscious bias imposes on black girls and women in various aspects of life.As the founder of Mocha Sprout, she not only acknowledges the existence of biases but provides innovative solutions to create awareness and promote change. At the heart of Mocha Sprout is Dr. Freeman's previously released book, "Unconscious Algorithms ," which explores the intersection of neuroscience, bias, and artificial intelligence. The book serves as a guide, revealing how biases can infiltrate algorithms, influencing decision-making processes and perpetuating inequalities.In her latest creation, "Slay What Ya Hear!" Dr. Freeman introduces a game-changing journal that transcends the conventional boundaries of self-reflection. This transformative tool offers 52 weeks of self-reflection and action, making it the perfect companion to kickstart 2024. The journal is not merely a platform for recording thoughts but a dynamic experience that engages and guides black women through their encounters with unconscious bias.Each week, "Slay What Ya Hear!" prompts readers to dive into critical aspects of self-awareness, personal responses, action steps, and gratitude and celebration. The journal encourages black women to support themselves and disrupt unconscious biases within themselves and society.The journal challenges the status quo and invites black women to witness the magic that unfolds when doubts fade, and skeptics are proven wrong. It empowers them to embrace their strengths, challenge societal norms, and pave the way for a future free from unconscious bias."'Slay What Ya Hear!' is your weapon of choice in the battle against bias. It's designed for the black woman who is ready to slay! Get your copy, and let the adventure begin!" says Dr. Freeman.For press inquiries, review copies or interviews with Dr. Misty D. Freeman, please contact:...About Dr. Misty D. Freeman:Dr. Misty D. Freeman is a best-selling author, educator, and unconscious bias coach. As the Southern Sassy Bias Buster, she is dedicated to making others aware and empowering black girls and women to identify and disrupt unconscious bias. Dr. Freeman is the founder of Mocha Sprout, a platform that addresses biases in various aspects of the lives of black girls and women. Her latest creation, "Slay What Ya Hear!," is a transformative journal designed to ignite action and empower black women against unconscious bias.About Mocha Sprout:Mocha Sprout is a visionary platform founded by Dr. Misty D. Freeman that addresses biases in the lives of black girls and women of Gen Z. It examines the impact of unconscious bias for this demographic of women in the learning environment, the workplace, and technology, especially artificial intelligence. Mocha Sprout provides awareness and innovative solutions to disrupt unconscious bias and create positive change. The platform is committed to empowering individuals to challenge societal norms and create a future free from bias.

Dr. Misty D. Freeman

Mocha Sprout

