Weather 20/20 Contradicts El Niño Predictions With LRC Forecasting Methodology

Weather 20/20 Provides Ultra long range data solutions

Weather 20/20 6 Month Temperature Forecast Map for the U.S.

Weather 20/20 6 Month Precipitation Forecast Map for the U.S.

A Drier Winter Forecast for Southern California! Weather 20/20's Cyclic Pattern Says So.

- Gary Lezak, Founder and CEO at Weather 20/20LAKEWOOD, COLORADO, U.S., December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Weather 20/20, a trailblazing force in meteorology and recently recognized on The World's Greatest TV Show on Bloomberg, is once again challenging long-standing winter predictions with its innovative Lezak Recurring Cycle (LRC) methodology.Challenging Conventional Weather Predictions:Emphasizing the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) has proven wrong quite often when it comes to California weather prediction the past few years. Just last year, due to a third La Niña in a row, forecasts came out for a dry winter ahead. Weather 20/20's LRC model accurately predicted above average rain and record snowfall over California. In fact, the LRC model predicted 200% to 600% of average precipitation weeks before record snowfall began over the Sierra Nevada range with Lake Tahoe getting buried under record snowfall as the relentless storm systems blasted the western U.S. last winter.The Strongest Storm Systems Will Be Blocked from Southern California This Winter.The evolving strong El Niño, the warming of the tropical Pacific Ocean, is only an influence on something much bigger going on, the LRC, which is the centerpiece of the big atmospheric puzzle. As the weather pattern set up this fall, an anchor ridge developed over the southwestern United States extending off the Southern California coast. This anchor ridge has already started deflecting storm systems away from the southwest United States and Weather 20/20 is predicting this will continue through the next six months. When the jet stream gets split, California will get hit. There is one scenario that will blast a couple storm systems into the Golden state. The anchor ridge and the split are described in the winter forecast available at href="" rel="external nofollow" weather202 .Gary Lezak, Founder and CEO at Weather 20/20, remarked,“Our commitment to innovation and the relentless pursuit of meteorological excellence drives us to continually push the boundaries of what is possible in weather prediction. The LRC is an evolving method backed by 75-years of research, and we remain dedicated to advancing the science of meteorology.”As Weather 20/20 continues to lead the way in meteorological innovation, the organization remains committed to promoting the LRC's capabilities and expanding its reach. Data from the LRC Climate model is already impacting weather sensitive businesses plan supply, demand, and staffing issues, and the LRC methodology will help save lives in the decades ahead through far advanced planning for weather disasters.Prepare your team for a strategic advantage and harness the power of Weather 20/20's LRC methodology for your business. Schedule an interview or a personalized demo today at Weather2020 and revolutionize your weather-sensitive operations.For almost four decades, Weather 20/20 has harnessed the power of the evolving LRC technology and methodology to consistently forecast hurricanes, severe weather outbreaks, and other significant weather events weeks to months in advance. Traditional forecasts typically have a 15 day limit on any accuracy, and Weather 20/20's patent pending climate model shatters these limitations providing actionable weather data up to a year in advance that is being input into data analytics for weather sensitive businesses worldwide.

