Spin On Carbon Market Worth $747 Million By 2028 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) North America is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This region is a key market as it is home to some of the major industry players, such as Brewer Science, Inc. (US), JSR Micro, Inc. (US), and Nano-C (US). The US adopts and develops various semiconductor processes, such as lithography and advanced packaging. Moreover, the increasing initiatives by the US government in the semiconductor industry are driving market growth in the country. For instance, since the CHIPS Act was originally introduced in June 2020, semiconductor companies have announced dozens of projects to increase manufacturing capacity in the US and expand the domestic semiconductor value chain.

Key players

Key players in the spin on carbon companies include Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Merck KGaA (Germany), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), YCCHEM Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Brewer Science, Inc. (US), JSR Micro, Inc. (US), KOYJ Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Irresistible Materials Ltd (UK), Nano-C (US), and DNF Co., Ltd. (South Korea) among others.

