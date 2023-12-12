LBA Hospitality Completes Renovation Of Courtyard By Marriott In Lakeland, Florida

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAKELAND, Fla., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LBA Hospitality, an Alabama–based hotel management company, today announced that the Courtyard by Marriott Lakeland hotel in Lakeland, Florida has completed a major interior renovations. The 78-room hotel located at 3725 Harden Boulevard is pleased to welcome guests after completing updates to the furniture and finishes throughout the guestrooms, public spaces, and meeting rooms. The hotel is owned by Flynn Holdings and managed by LBA Hospitality of Dothan, Alabama.

Courtyard by Marriott, Lakeland, Florida

Courtyard by Marriott Lakeland offers guests convenient access to Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium – spring training home of the Detroit Tigers, LEGOLAND, RP Funding Center, the Polk Museum of Art, and the various beautiful lakes within the city. The three-story hotel is also nearby many universities and schools including Florida Southern College, Southeastern University, Florida Polytechnic University and Keiser University.

"We have the pleasure of managing the Courtyard by Marriott Lakeland and our goal is to provide guests with a comfortable atmosphere while on the road," said Beau Benton, President, LBA Hospitality. "We are extremely happy with the completed project; the up-to-date décor will provide our guests a comfortable and productive place to stay."

The hotel's guestrooms were refreshed with new carpeting, furniture, artwork, wall coverings, and draperies. Guests will enjoy the Courtyard's signature features such as a well-lit workspace with ergonomic desk chair, spacious bathrooms, and complimentary Wi-Fi. Other guestroom amenities include the latest in-room entertainment technology, allowing guests to access their Hulu, Netflix, and YouTube accounts through the HDTV.

Amenities at the Courtyard by Marriott Lakeland include an outdoor swimming pool, a 24/7 fitness center, two event rooms with a combined 1,053 square-feet of functional meeting space, a 24-hour Market and the Bistro restaurant which proudly brews Starbuck's coffee, and serves refreshing breakfast choices in the morning and a variety of dinner and cocktail options in the evening.

For more information on the Courtyard by Marriott Lakeland or to make reservations please call directly at 863-802-9000, or visit their website .

