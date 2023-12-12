Canada Hydropower Market Report 2023: Installed Capacity, Power Generation, Regulations, Key Players And Forecast To 2035

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Hydropower Market Analysis by Size, Installed Capacity, Power Generation, Regulations, Key Players and Forecast to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This comprehensive report delves into the vibrant landscape of Canada's hydropower market, offering valuable insights and projections. It covers a broad scope of research, starting with a brief but essential introduction to global carbon emissions and primary energy consumption trends.
The focal points of the report include an in-depth overview of Canada's hydropower sector, spanning installed capacity trends from 2010 to 2035, generation trends during the same period, and a breakdown of installed capacity by various power sources.
Moreover, the report provides a detailed examination of Canada's hydropower market, highlighting installed capacity and generation trends, and spotlighting major active and upcoming hydropower projects that promise to shape the industry's future. A meticulous deal analysis of the country's hydropower market is also included, offering insights into transaction dynamics and their impact.
Additionally, the report offers snapshots of key market participants, shedding light on the contributions and strategies of major players within the Canadian hydropower landscape. This report is an invaluable resource for stakeholders, investors, and industry enthusiasts seeking a comprehensive understanding of Canada's burgeoning hydropower market.
Reasons to Buy
Enhance your decision-making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. Identify key growth and investment opportunities in country's hydropower market. Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for hydropower market. Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry's growth potential. Identify key partners and business development avenues. Understand and respond to your competitors' business structure, strategy, and prospects
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Carbon Dioxide Emissions, Global, 2001-2022
1.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2022
1.3 Report Guidance
2. Power Market, Canada
2.1 Power Market, Canada, Installed Capacity, 2010-2035
Power Market, Canada, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source, 2010-2035 Power Market, Canada, Cumulative Capacity Share by Source, 2022 and 2035 Power Market, Canada, Capacity Addition by Source, 2023-2035 Power Market, Canada, Capacity Growth by Source, 2022-2035
2.2 Power Market, Canada, Power Generation, 2010-2035
Power Market, Canada, Power Generation by Source, 2010-2035 Power Market, Canada, Growth in Power Generation by Source, 2022-2035
3. Hydropower Market, Canada
3.1 Hydropower Market, Canada, Installed Capacity, 2010-2035
Hydropower Market, Canada, Cumulative Capacity by Type, 2010-2035
3.2 Hydropower Market, Canada, Power Generation, 2010-2035
Hydropower Market, Canada, Power Generation by Type, 2010-2035
3.3 Hydropower Market, Canada, Market Size, 2010-2030
3.4 Hydropower Market, Canada, Power Plants
Hydropower Market, Canada, Major Active Plants Hydropower Market, Canada, Upcoming Plants Hydropower Market, Canada, Major Plants Under Construction
3.5 Hydropower Market, Canada, Deal Analysis, 2022
Hydropower Market, Canada, Deal Volume and Deal Value, 2010-2022 Hydropower Market, Canada, Split by Deal Type, 2022
4. Hydropower Policy, Canada
4.1 Hydropower Policy, Canada, Overview
Net Metering Clean Energy Strategy
5. Hydropower Market, Canada, Company Profiles
5.1 Ontario Power Generation Inc
Ontario Power Generation Inc - Company Overview Ontario Power Generation Inc - Business Description Ontario Power Generation Inc - SWOT Analysis Ontario Power Generation Inc - Major Products and Services Ontario Power Generation Inc - Head Office
5.2 Manitoba Hydro-Electric Board
Manitoba Hydro-Electric Board - Company Overview Manitoba Hydro-Electric Board - Business Description Manitoba Hydro-Electric Board - SWOT Analysis Manitoba Hydro-Electric Board - Major Products and Services Manitoba Hydro-Electric Board - Head Office
5.3 Hydro-Quebec
Hydro-Quebec - Company Overview Hydro-Quebec - Business Description Hydro-Quebec - SWOT Analysis Hydro-Quebec - Major Products and Services Hydro-Quebec - Head Office
5.4 Hydro One Ltd
Hydro One Ltd - Company Overview Hydro One Ltd - Business Description Hydro One Ltd - SWOT Analysis Hydro One Ltd - Major Products and Services Hydro One Ltd - Head Office
5.5 BC Hydro
BC Hydro - Company Overview BC Hydro - Business Description BC Hydro - SWOT Analysis BC Hydro - Major Products and Services BC Hydro - Head Office
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN12122023004107003653ID1107581790
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.