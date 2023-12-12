Punchcut Labs Releases Report “AI Adoption: Consumer Attitudes And Expectations” Revealing Key User Adoption Trends

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Responses from 1,000+ Technology Users Give Product Designers Eye-opening Insights into Current and Future AI Usage Trends, Aspirations, and Limitations

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Punchcut , a leading digital product design and innovation company, today announced the results of a research survey of 1,000+ American technology consumers regarding their adoption of, attitudes toward, and concerns about artificial intelligence (AI). The report, AI Adoption: Consumer Attitudes and Expectations , provides detailed insights that can serve as a lens into the feelings of U.S. consumers and as a veritable playbook for putting AI into use.



“Unlike other AI research that focuses on the market size and growth of the technology, we wanted to focus on its impact on the end-user, the human being who is interfacing with products and services that include AI-driven functionality,” said Ken Olewiler, CEO of Punchcut.

AI is at the forefront of newly developed technology and the general public's mind. It is quickly transforming how people work, communicate, and plan. It permeates the workplace, transportation, homes and buildings, and people's daily activities. The capabilities of AI are thought to be immeasurable, able to take on any task we ask of it. But as companies strive to deliver new AI-powered products and services, questions remain about how AI can best serve people and how it should be leveraged to create valuable and equitable solutions for all. The report provides detailed insights across the following areas:



Perspectives of AI in life

AI usage and adoption patterns

What users want from AI

Importance of autonomy Concerns around AI



The survey uncovered the top 10 concerns consumers have regarding AI and addressed a wide range of societal, work, and life scenarios that will be affected by the technology. Insights include:



54% say that privacy is their top concern.

76% say AI-assisted healthcare diagnostics are a positive aspect of AI, while potentially losing their one-to-one physician relationships is a negative.

13% are very comfortable riding in a fully self-driving car. 31% are very uncomfortable.

Most are comfortable with AI functionality within customer-facing interactions, search, personalization, and personal assistants. Most want limits on AI for emergency or critical decisions, news and politics, military and weapons.



Olewiler continued:“It's critical to establish cooperative human-machine partnerships during this foundational era of accelerated AI integration. AI's highest value is achieving a realistic balance of assistance and autonomy in both the design process and the resulting products. The goal of AI should be to assist people and augment human capabilities cooperatively in the next generation of innovative products. We believe the insights from this survey are invaluable in helping companies put human needs first when designing new ways to infuse the benefits of AI into products and services seamlessly.”

Detailed findings can be read in the report, with intriguing findings and recommendations around:



AI in healthcare

AI in education

AI for task completion

AI for fostering creativity

AI for partnership in music

AI's privacy and ethical concerns

AI's potential for misinterpretation and fostering feelings of emptiness Consumers' comfort levels with various types of AI applications

Olewiler concluded,“In order to design successful AI experiences, companies need expertise and insight into people's expectations about cooperating with AI. Product teams must leverage AI's capabilities, guided by strategic human-centered research, to ensure the correct balance of autonomy and assistance to drive the most value.”

The research is indicative of a full spectrum of potential consumers of AI. The research contains data from consumer responses, qualitative interviews, and surveys from people with higher AI maturity who work in the tech industry and those who have not used AI at all and who work in various non-tech fields.

