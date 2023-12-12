Coating Resins Market Size Estimated To Reach USD 87.55 Billion By 2032

Ottawa, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global coating resins market size was valued at USD 52.99 billion in 2022, According to Precedence Research. Organizations in the coating resins market are underscoring on reception of new innovations, for example, water-based, dissolvable, and high solids.



Asia Pacific held 43.8% portion of the worldwide coating resins market in 2022. Utilization was significantly credited to popularity for acrylic and alkyds, which represented 20.73% and 24.85% offers, separately, in the market in Asia Pacific. China represented close to 33% of the coating resins market in Asia Pacific.

North America and Europe are likewise conspicuous shoppers of coating resins, and the locales held 19.7% and 24.5% offer, separately, of the worldwide market in 2022. Design coatings, modern coatings, and car coatings are growing application fragments of the coating saps market in these districts. Latin America is a moderately minor purchaser of coating resins when contrasted with Middle East and Africa.



The coating resins market is driven by growing construction and infrastructure developments, the expanding automotive sector, rising demand for protective coatings and technological advancements. Additionally, the growing investment is expected to propel the market expansion over the projected period.

A range of compounds used in the creation of paints or coatings are referred to as coating resins. These resins have a significant impact on the final coating's performance and characteristics, including flexibility, adhesion, durability, gloss, and chemical resistance. To produce a coating that sticks to surfaces, shields them from the elements, and has aesthetic features, coating resins are usually mixed with pigments, solvents, and other additives. The growing product launches are expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

For instance, in August 2022, a well-known paint producer Nippon Paint An environmentally friendly industrial packaging designed in collaboration with China and BASF is being used in the Nippon Paint dry-mixed mortar product range. Building dry mortar solutions from Nippon Paint are available in innovative packaging that employs water-based acrylic dispersion as the barrier ingredient (Joncryl® High-Performance Barrier (HPB) from BASF).

As of May 1, 2022, India had 1,559 projects in the works, valued at $352.3 billion, according to the Infrastructure and Project Monitoring Division of the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation (MoSPI). Road transport and highway projects make up the largest portion of pipeline projects overall, 53.6%; they are followed, by instability, by railroads (13.5%), oil and gas (8.7%), coal (7.6%), electricity (5.1%), and water resources (2.6%).



In addition, government initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti National Master Plan, which intends to promote economic growth through infrastructure development, and Atmanirbhar Bharat, which is anticipated to strengthen domestic industries and micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), are anticipated to draw investment to the construction sector in the upcoming years.

Key Insights:



The waterborne coatings segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The acrylic segment is expected to capture a significant market share over the forecast period. The paints and coatings are expected to lead the market over the forecast period.



Regional Stance

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the rising demand in emerging nations like China and India for a variety of applications, including food packaging, marine, engine, and other coatings. The flexibility, weather resilience, and chemical resistance of coating resins are only a few of their special qualities, which contribute to the increased use of resins in coatings.

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana sanctioned the construction of 1,68,606 new dwellings in urban areas in 2021, according to the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC). Furthermore, there is a deficit of around 3 crore housing units in rural regions and 1.2 crore units in urban areas, according to the Ministry of Rural Development and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. IBEF projects that by 2026, the Indian automotive sector, which includes component manufacturing, will generate between US$ 251 and US$ 282 billion. The expansion of the coating resin market is expected to be boosted by all of these factors.

Technology Insights

The waterborne coatings segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. As opposed to solvent-based coatings, waterborne coatings release less volatile organic compounds (VOCs), making them more ecologically beneficial. Waterborne coatings are in greater demand as environmental standards throughout the world become more rigorous. Additionally, a wide range of sectors, including packaging, automotive, industrial, and architecture, use these coatings. For a variety of substrates, including metal, wood, and plastics, they are utilized in paints, varnishes, and protective coatings. Thus, this is expected to drive the market growth.

Type Insights

The acrylic segment is expected to capture a significant market share over the forecast period. Acrylic resins provide coatings with durability and good color retention. In architectural and automotive coatings, where color permanence is sought, this feature is very crucial. These coatings are also renowned for having outstanding weather resistance. They are appropriate for outdoor applications since they can tolerate exposure to sunshine, UV radiation, and a variety of weather conditions.

Moreover, the growing investment in the industry offers a potential opportunity for market expansion. In October 2023, as a global supplier of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, Lummus Technology recently announced that it has entered into a licensing and marketing agreement with Air Liquide Engineering & Construction for the ester grade acrylic acid and light and heavy acrylates processes. Customers now have additional alternatives between upstream and downstream operations as a result of Lummus' expanded propylene production and derivative product line.

End User Insights

The paints and coatings are expected to lead the market over the forecast period. Coating resins are used in a wide range of applications within the paints and coatings industry . These applications include architectural coatings, automotive coatings, industrial coatings , wood coatings, and protective coatings for various substrates. The growing automotive application drives the industry's growth. Coating resins play a crucial role in automotive coatings for both original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and refinishing applications. These coatings enhance the appearance, durability, and corrosion resistance of vehicles. Thereby, driving the segment expansion over the forecast period.

