Virginia Commercial Construction Team At Scott-Long To Break Ground On New Lifetime Smiles Medical Office

Scott-Long Construction leads the design and preconstruction process for the upcoming Haymarket dental project in 2024.

- John Scott, CEO of Scott-Long ConstructionCHANTILLY, VIRGINIA, USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Scott-Long Construction will keep the momentum going in 2024. Contractors will be breaking ground for a new medical office building in Haymarket, Virginia in January. The Lifetime Smiles dental practice will be the owner and occupant of the new building.This project is unique because Scott-Long Construction led the design and building team from the concept plans to getting the permit for the work. With decades of experience in the metro DC commercial construction industry and with medical offices, the team at Scott-Long construction is well equipped to meet the needs of its latest client. The architect and the engineers were hired by Scott-Long Construction. John F. Heltzel AIA, Kennedy Structural Engineers, Cetech Engineers and J2 Engineers will be partners for this project. All of this was accomplished in a time span of 10 months.“We are thrilled to partner with Lifetime Smiles to deliver state of the art healthcare to Prince William County,” said John Scott, CEO of Scott-Long Construction. Through years of experience working with clients in the medical field, the DC Metro commercial construction team has learned what the best types of material are, the best ways to ensure good lighting, and how to make the office comfortable for patients and staff.The location of this new building for Lifetime Smiles will be at 15234 Washington Street. This new office will ensure that patients at Lifetime Smiles can continue state of the art dental care for their teeth. It will be a warm and welcoming environment for both patients and staff.Contractors at Scott-Long Construction have gotten several contracts in the medical field in the last year including a project for Prince William Medical Center at UVA Health. The team looks forward to adding this new office to its resume.About Scott-Long ConstructionScott-Long Construction has been a leader in the development and commercial construction industry since 1961. Located in the Washington Metropolitan Region, Scott-Long Construction has built several long standing relationships through General Contracting and Development Management services. The approach taken puts the customer at the forefront by caring for their purpose, goals, and perceptions. Scott-Long has also developed strong relationships with design partners, subcontractors, and vendors to strengthen efforts to deliver a quality product.

