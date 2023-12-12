Rstar Technologies Names Chris Moyer To Expert Advisory Council

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Former Chief Technology Officer for Energy and Utility Industry Joins Growing Panel of Business Experts from Asset-Intensive Industries as rSTAR Advisor

- Chris MoyerWESTMONT, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- rSTAR Technologies , a leading specialized system integrator, announced today the appointment of Chris Moyer to its Advisory Council.Chris is an experienced executive with cyber security experience, IT operations expertise and has executed multiple mergers and acquisitions in different industries and countries. His career has focused on optimizing process, innovating, and using technology to amplify results through exceptional global teams. Chris is a resourceful leader that has developed business and delivery capabilities to meet dynamic industry needs, including in regulated industry domains.He most recently served as the Chief Technology Officer for Exelon Corporation, the largest Energy Transmission and Distribution company in the United States. Responsibilities included running all IT operations for common services including HR, Finance, Legal, Network, Data Centers, and Workplace & Collaboration services. Chris is a regular presenter in industry forums like the Consumer Electronics Show, Gartner Symposium, and IDC on topics from Workplace modernization, large scale Oracle & ServiceNow implementations, Connect2Car autonomous vehicle security, cyber risks, and industry technology trends.“Working with the exceptional leadership team at rSTAR is exciting and I am constantly impressed with the people, culture, and determination across the team. I look forward to helping rSTAR expand their team, customer base and help our customers achieve more in this ever-changing business environment,” said Chris.“We're delighted to welcome such a seasoned IT executive to the rSTAR Advisory Council,” said Danny Asnani, Vice President of Client Engagement.“Chris' in-depth technical knowledge is perhaps only surpassed by his extraordinary leadership. It is an honor to work with him.”Vivek Ahuja, Vice President of Information Technology for rSTAR, added,“I've had the pleasure of working with Chris over the years and his insights will add great value to both our company and our clients. We are honored to have him as part of our Advisory Council.”The rSTAR Advisory Council was formed in 2023 to bring together leading experts from asset-intensive industries, including energy and utilities, manufacturing, and automotive. The members address emerging trends in technology and related business issues, as well as provide valuable feedback to rSTAR as a leading systems integration firm. Advisors have a one-year, renewable term. Advisors are selected based on leadership in their industries and bring relevant council, advise, and experienced insights into technology and business issues for the benefit of rSTAR and its clients.For more information, please visit rstartecAdditional Resources●Become a fan of rSTAR on LinkedIn:●Visit rSTAR:About rSTAR TechnologiesrSTAR is a full-service specialized system integrator built to transform leaders in the asset-intensive industries, such as energy and utilities, manufacturing, high-tech, and automotive into business value all-stars by focusing on digital transformation initiatives. With over 20 years of experience in Oracle, Microsoft, and Salesforce, the company provides consulting, implementation, and services for AI, CX integration and automation solutions.

