Navigating Growth: Global Non-Fiction Books Market Expected To Reach $15.41 Billion By 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Non-Fiction Books Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Non-Fiction Books Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global non-fiction books market is evolving through segmentation based on type, category, and distribution channel, driven by technological adoption and shifting consumer preferences.

Market Size and Growth Projection: The non-fiction books market is set to grow from $13.99 billion in 2022 to $14.36 billion in 2023, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7%. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach $15.41 billion in 2027, sustaining a CAGR of 1.8%.

Driving Factors: The adoption of online sales platforms is a key driver propelling the growth of the non-fiction books market. With increasing internet access globally, digital buyers are on the rise, creating significant value through efficient communication and trade. Online platforms with modest operating costs are becoming pivotal, especially with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Bookstores are redirecting efforts towards online sales channels, offering discounts and targeted displays, resulting in higher volumes of books being sold online compared to traditional bookstores.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global non-fiction books market with a detailed sample report:

Major Players: Key players in the non-fiction books market include HarperCollins, Bloomsbury, Scholastic, Pearson, McGraw-Hill Publications, Penguin Random House, Hachette Livre, Thomas Reuters, and Elsevier. These industry leaders play a significant role in shaping market dynamics through innovation and strategic initiatives.

Emerging Trend: Print-on-Demand Technology: Print-on-demand technology is emerging as a trend offering lucrative opportunities for market leaders. This technology allows printing books based on demand, optimizing resources, and reducing costs associated with inventory management. Leading vendors are investing in digital presses like the HP Indigo 100K Digital Press, enabling efficient and on-demand book printing, supporting a modern Print on Demand publishing model.

Regional Insights: In 2022, Asia-Pacific dominated the non-fiction books market, with the Middle East anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Comprehensive coverage in the global non-fiction books market analysis includes Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global non-fiction books market:



Non-Fiction Books Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Non-Fiction Books Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on non-fiction books market size, non-fiction books market drivers and trends, non-fiction books market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The non-fiction books market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Book Publishers Global Market Report 2023

report/book-publishers-global-market-report

Newspaper & Magazines Publishers Global Market Report 2023

report/newspaper-magazines-publishers-global-market-report

Fiction Books Global Market Report 2023

report/fiction-books-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: ...

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model: global-market-model



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn