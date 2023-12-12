City Of Sandy Springs, GA, Enhances Permitting Efficiency With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WAUWATOSA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Wanting to find a streamlined, modern system for handling payments and processing for its permit applications, the City of Sandy Springs, GA, was looking for a more customizable solution. After surveying the field, the City selected OpenGov , the leader in permitting and licensing software for our nation's local governments.Located an hour outside of Atlanta, the City of Sandy Springs is always looking for ways to modernize its operations. In its search for a new digital services platform, the City wanted a solution with efficient workflows that could provide a single, unifying document management system. Following an extensive search, the City decided to partner with OpenGov Permitting & Licensing for its promise to process permits up to 4-5 times faster and help manage various application types efficiently.With the implementation of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, the City will be able to realize significant enhancements in its operations. It looks forward to a streamlined process, digitized records for easy access, and better management of short-term rentals. The expected outcomes include an overall improvement in service delivery to residents and a more efficient, responsive government.The City of Sandy Springs joins thousands of public sector entities adopting OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software, tailored to meet the unique needs of government operations and community service.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

