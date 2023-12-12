Haber Law Expands Condo, Construction, And HOA Practices With Addition Of Gursky Ragan

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) The move will join the two firms offering a deeper, broader range of legal expertise

MIAMI, FL., December 12, 2023 – Miami-based Haber Law , a leading South Florida law firm in the sectors of complex business litigation, condominium, and homeowners association, construction, and real estate, announced that the attorneys at Gursky Ragan, P.A. will be joining Haber Law. The joining underscores that Haber Law's rapid growth trajectory parallels Florida's influx of new businesses and residents driving the area's residential and commercial real estate growth.

Gursky Ragan is a boutique association law firm representing condominiums and HOAs for litigation, general representation, and construction. The move combines the robust legal teams of both firms, aiming to dominate the space within the fast-growing real estate market.

“With the addition of the Gursky Ragan attorneys, we are not only expanding our construction, litigation, and condominium and HOA practice areas but also enriching our firm with top-tier legal talent,” says David Haber, Managing and Founding Shareholder of Haber Law.“This union allows us to serve our clients with an even stronger legal team.”

Seven Gursky Ragan attorneys, including partners Darrin Gursky and Marnie Dale Ragan, and support staff, will join Haber Law to increase the Firm's roster to 37 attorneys. Haber Law has experienced increased demand in response to new Florida condominium and HOA legislation, and South Florida's business growth. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Haber Law team totaled 15 attorneys.

Darrin Gursky, Co-founding Partner at Gursky Ragan, expressed his enthusiasm about the move to Haber Law, stating,“The partnership of Gursky Ragan and Haber Law is a strategic and decisive move. With our expanded and strengthened team, we are well-positioned to meet the growing legal needs within the construction, litigation, and HOA and condominium space, delivering exceptional legal services to our clients.”

Co-founding Partner and Board-Certified attorney in Condominium and Planned Development, Marnie Dale Ragan added,“This move provides us the ability to market legal services in additional practice areas since Haber Law does a tremendous amount of real estate and complex commercial litigation. We are very excited about the opportunities presented at Haber Law.”

About Haber Law

Haber Law is a law firm based in Miami, Florida, that specializes in Complex Business Litigation, Construction Law, Real Estate, Finance, Transactional Law, and Condominium Association and HOA Law. The Firm is committed to its core values of integrity, service, dedication, innovation, diversity, and success. Haber Law can be found online at and can be reached at 305-379-2400.