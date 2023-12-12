Award Winning Creators Vashti Harrison, Rodney Barnes, Roye Okupe Announced As Special Guests At 4Th Annual Virtuous Con

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Virtuous Con, the virtual comic-book and fantasy convention that celebrates BIPOC creatives, has announced more special guests for their 4th Annual science-fiction and comic culture convention launching February 23 - 25, 2024. The virtual event, themed "The Future is Ours,'' is dedicated to celebrating independent Black artists and creators worldwide.

Preliminary special guests for the Black History Month event include:



Vashti Harrison : Vashti Harrison, is a New York Times best seller, acclaimed author and award-winning children's book illustrator, known for the bestselling series "Little Leaders," "Hair Love," and "Sulwe." written by actress Lupita N'Yongo. Honored with multiple awards including two NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Literary Work for Children, Harrison's latest work "BIG" is a 2023 National Book Awards finalist.

Rodney Barnes : Rodney Barnes is an Award-Winning TV Writer and Producer known for his work on The Boondocks, "Wu-Tang: An American Saga", American Gods and "Winning Time: The Rise of the Laker's Dynasty". He also created the acclaimed comics "Killadelphia" and "Blacula: Return of the King". Roye Okupe : Roye Okupe an Animation Producer and founder of YouNeek Studios, the Award-Winning graphic novel publisher of Award-Winning stories such as "Malika: Warrior Queen" and "Iyanu: Child of Wonder" which is being adapted into a series on Cartoon Network for MAX.

Virtuous Con's founder, author Cerece Rennie Murphy, is excited to see this new development at the Virtuous Con event.“These powerful storytellers have helped to transform the comic, science fiction and fantasy industries. I'm truly thrilled to see how our special guests will enrich Virtuous Con."

An ardent champion for independent creators within the realms of science fiction, fantasy, and comics, Murphy responded to the challenges faced by her creative colleagues, especially those from BIPOC backgrounds, during the COVID-19 shutdowns by establishing Virtuous Con in 2020.

Early bird tickets for Virtuous Con are available at the exclusive price of $18.00 through December 15th. This year's theme 'The Future Is Ours' spotlights the transformative power of diverse voices in speculative fiction, celebrating the limitless possibilities within our grasp.

Virtuous Con returns February 23 and 25 2024.

About VirtuousCon

Virtuous Con is an online science-fiction and comic culture convention dedicated to celebrating independent Black artists and creators worldwide. Our unique platform provides both fans and creators with a live, authentic, and interactive experience, allowing attendees to engage with, support, and purchase directly from artists in real time. Unlike other virtual platforms, Virtuous Con is a truly immersive science fiction (sci-fi) and comic culture virtual convention (Con) that focuses on bringing together independent artists and passionate fans.

About Founder Cerece Rennie Murphy

Rennie Murphy, a Washington D.C. native and Award-Winning science fiction author, is not only celebrated for her imaginative works like The Order of the Seers and The Wolf Queen series but has also emerged as a proactive advocate for independent creators in the realms of science fiction, fantasy, and comics. In response to the challenges faced by her creative colleagues, particularly those from BIPOC backgrounds, during the COVID-19 shutdowns, Murphy founded Virtuous Con. Murphy's dedication to supporting her peers in the face of adversity is evident in her commitment to building a more inclusive and resilient creative community, showcased through her roles as the founder of the Narazu website and Virtuous Con.