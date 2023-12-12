

Free for 15,000+ Fans, One of America's Largest Food Festivals Returns With Incredible Eats & Musical Performances From Dustin Lynch & Diplo

Taking Place in the Heart of the Las Vegas Strip Behind the High Roller, Minutes Away From Allegiant Stadium and Adjacent to CAESARS FORUM, the Family-Friendly Event Will Be the Ultimate Tailgate Experience Fans Can Register for FREE Tickets Powered by TickPick OR Purchase VIP Tickets Now

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / After a resounding success in its inaugural year, America's most iconic food personality and restaurateur is cooking up an even better recipe for Flavortown in partnership with Medium Rare . Part food festival, part music festival, Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate is Better with Pepsi will come to life steps away from the iconic Las Vegas strip featuring 20+ restaurant pop-ups, a "Taste of Las Vegas," custom-created by Guy Fieri concepts, and tons of tailgate fun. In addition to all the incredible grub and drinks, fans will enjoy musical performances from country music superstar Dustin Lynch and DIPLO.





A FREE event for family and friends of all ages, Guy will welcome Las Vegas locals and traveling football fans to join him before kickoff on Big Game Sunday. Taking place on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., registration for FREE General Admission Tickets powered by TickPick is now open. Fast Track General Admission Tickets, Guy's VIP Clubhouse presented by Caesars Rewards® , and VIP Tables are now available for purchase on GuysFlavortownTailgate . Thanks to Cash App and Visa , Cash App Card holders will have guaranteed access to the event's free tickets for the next 24 hours - act fast and sign up for your very own Cash App Card by visiting . An exclusive offering across the entire festival, Cash App Card holders will also receive 15% off their food and beverage purchases at all Tailgate locations when using their Cash App Card at checkout. Want to take your taste buds on a journey? Experience Flavortown's decadent culinary experiences with the Taste of Flavortown Ticket for only $89.99. With this ticket, you will enjoy guaranteed access to the event as well as your own souvenir passport which includes 10 tasting vouchers to sample bites from select Guy Fieri concepts and other restaurants.

"Holy moly we are BACK. This Tailgate is on fire - the perfect mix of food, drinks, tailgate fun, and music. It's a recipe for success. I can't wait to see 15,000 fans step off the Strip and into Guy's Flavortown Tailgate - Better with Pepsi," Fieri said.

Guy's Flavortown Tailgate is truly Better with Pepsi . Pepsi is proud to present this year's Guy's Flavortown Tailgate and work closely with Guy to showcase how every food, especially the quintessential tailgate bites, pairs Better with Pepsi. Pepsi will capture the eyes (and taste buds) of tailgate fans through an oversized Pepsi bar, custom-curated Pepsi cocktails, and Guy's favorite unapologetic Pepsi and food pairings like Pepsi and wings, Pepsi and pizza, Pepsi and burgers, and more. Pepsi will be available for purchase at the event in the following flavors: Original, Zero Sugar, Diet, and Wild Cherry. No matter what you choose, it's all Better with Pepsi.

"It's a well-known fact that food tastes better with an ice-cold refreshing Pepsi - so we couldn't be more thrilled that Guy Fieri, one of the most influential voices in the culinary world, agrees," said Todd Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer - Pepsi. "Guy's indulgent culinary creations are the perfect compliment to Pepsi - especially with the unapologetic backdrop of Las Vegas. We can't think of a better way for fans to enjoy gameday - with food, football, Vegas, and Pepsi."

Solidifying itself as one of the world's leading culinary experiences, Guy's Flavortown Tailgate 2023 welcomed 10,000+ fans through its doors at Big Game Sunday in Phoenix, and this year, the event's getting bigger, allowing 15,000+ guests the opportunity to step into the world of Guy Fieri. Taking place in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, located behind the High Roller and The LINQ Promenade, adjacent to CAESARS FORUM, the event will feature 20+ restaurants, exclusive Guy Fieri-curated concepts, A Taste of Las Vegas highlighting local restaurants, an all-new Better with Pepsi bar, Kingsford Smokehouse, Papa Johns Calzone Endzone, and so much more. Further showcasing how everything, including the Tailgate, is Better with Pepsi , fans will have the ability to complete their favorite Tailgate food with an ice-cold can of Pepsi. Pepsi's delicious flavor and vibrant citrus taste enhance any food, but especially the quintessential tailgate favorites available at the event. To view the entire culinary lineup, please visit .

With musical performances headed to the Pepsi Main Stage, fans can expect special country music sets from Dustin Lynch and Thomas Wesley presents: Diplo. Diving headfirst into the Nashville scene with a slick country style, singer/songwriter Dustin Lynch mixes his country roots with R&B and pop elements seamlessly. Following his chart-topping debut, Lynch released a number of chart-topping hits including "Where It's At (Yep Yep)" and "Small Town Boy," has been inducted into the Grand Ole Opry and continues to top the Billboard Country charts to this day. Diplo , who will be doing an iconic country set at Guy's Tailgate, is one of the most dynamic forces in music today; a legend on his own, a member of the now-iconic Major Lazer, and a Grammy Award-winning artist. In 2020, Diplo debuted his first country album, Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil - now certified Gold - and performed at Stagecoach.

Returning for another year of Tailgate fun, Cash App is continuing to encourage consumers to do more with their money and unlock a number of incentives for Cash App Card holders. Beginning today, Cash App Card holders will unlock access to guaranteed free tickets to the event for 24 hours. You heard that right, the first 3,000 fans that sign up using their Cash App Card will receive guaranteed access to this year's Tailgate - act fast. Card holders will also receive 15% off their food and beverage purchases at all Tailgate locations when using their Cash App Card at checkout. Cash App guaranteed free ticket promotion opens Dec. 12, 2023, at 10 a.m. MT and closes Dec. 13, 2023, at 10 a.m. MT.

As an official partner of Guy's Flavortown Tailgate, Anheuser-Busch and its signature beers including Bud Light will be featured prominently across the festival through over-the-top activations, served at all bars, and through an epic onstage "Bud Light Cheers" moment. The go-to beverage for 21+ tailgate fans everywhere, be sure to stop by the Bud Light Hangout to grab a beer and some special prizes.

For those looking for a boost of energy during the Big Game Weekend, CELSIUS Essential Energy will be on hand. CELSIUS is a better-for-you, premium alternative to traditional energy drinks. Made with seven essential vitamins and zero sugar, CELSIUS has the perfect balance of flavor and energy. As the official energy drink of Guy's Flavortown Tailgate for the second year in a row, CELSIUS will be integrated across the entire event for all guests to enjoy. CELSIUS will also produce an all-new "What's Your Vibe?" Lounge, featuring a variety of CELSIUS flavors for you to stay energized on Big Game Sunday.

Kingsford is bringing the smoke, and a whole lot of charcoal, to Guy's Flavortown Tailgate. Introducing Guy Fieri's Smokehouse Pit, famed charcoal brand Kingsford will create a smoky spectacle fueled by Guy-curated recipe samples and photo moments, and bring the "back of house" to the "front of house." The go-to brand for BBQers everywhere, prepare to taste your favorite tailgate bites with a sublime, smoky twist.

Are you ready for Slider Sunday? We are - and we're ready with King's Hawaiian 's iconic rolls and slider buns. Slider Sunday is a weekly ritual that's all about bringing families and friends together to share good times and irresistible sliders, and the Big Game is the ultimate Slider Sunday. Guy Fieri's Slider Sunday Cookout presented by King's Hawaiian will feature complimentary sliders - including an all-new Big Game Sunday Slider curated by Guy Fieri - as well as backyard games and photo moments.

It's not a proper party without some pizza. Papa Johns has teamed up with Guy Fieri to bring BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA. to Guy's Flavortown Tailgate. Papa Johns will be serving up fresh Papa Johns favorites all day long - Strip side. Make sure to grab a slice, test your luck on Papa Johns tailgate games, and show us your best victory dance.

Caesars Rewards is proud to present Guy's VIP Clubhouse. Offering premium views of the Main Stage, complimentary food and beverage curated by Guy, and more, Guy's VIP Clubhouse presented by Caesars Rewards is the best way for fans to experience Guy's Flavortown Tailgate Las Vegas. Adjacent to CAESARS FORUM, fans can purchase VIP tickets NOW by visiting GuysFlavortownTailgate .

Premium award-winning vodka and high-end spirits maker Klutch Vodka is taking Big Game Weekend by storm. The official vodka of Guy's Flavortown Tailgate, Klutch cocktails will be available across the event and served from a custom-built Klutch Kares bar. Klutch Kares is committed to helping families with children with "special needs" in its community and with every cocktail purchased at the Klutch Kares bar, $1 will be donated to the cause.

Tyson Foods , the food innovators and protein leaders known for their premium chicken products, is excited to partner with Guy's Flavortown Tailgate and bring its Tyson Truck to all 10,000+ food- and football-loving fans. Sampling its famed menu items for FREE, attendees can expect to taste the ways in which Tyson is committed to showcasing a variety of ways to enjoy chicken - it's more to love.

Best Foods , the world's most iconic mayonnaise brand, will take all of your Tailgate favorites to the next level. Elevating everything with Best Foods ® Real Mayonnaise, Best Foods is excited to park its food truck adjacent to the Strip and serve samples of its all-new Buffalo Chicken dip. Make sure to stop by and experience what real mayo is all about.

Guy Fieri, in partnership with Two Roads Brewing Company , is excited to bring Flavortown Spiked to Flavortown Tailgate. The new line of premium spiked fruit punches and teas are all crafted with real fruit, bold flavors and better ingredients, delivering out-of-this-world taste.

Served across the Tailgate and featured at the dedicated Flavortown Spiked bar on-site, attendees will be able to quench their thirst and taste how the line of flavored malt beverages puts the FLAVOR in Flavortown.

Flavortown Cookware , an all-new, out of bounds brand of cookware inspired by the Mayor of Flavortown himself, will create an interactive on-site experience highlighting what Flavortown Cookware is all about. Created in partnership with Mon Chateau , Flavortown Tailgate attendees will get a first look at Flavortown Cookware's Laser Titanium line providing premium nonstick cookware, without the need for any potentially harmful chemical coating.

Going to the Big Game? Buy tickets with No Hidden Fees on TickPick to get HELLUVA Savings. TickPick, the original ticket marketplace with no hidden fees that guarantees the best prices on tickets to live events and the official ticket partner of Guy's Flavortown Tailgate is the brand powering FREE access to the Big Game Weekend's largest culinary event ever.

Santo Tequila , certified additive-free and made from the finest 100% Blue Weber Agave from the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, is proud to feature its signature spirit at Guy's Flavortown Tailgate. Founded by Rock & Roll Hall-of-Famer Sammy Hagar and Guy Fieri himself, three expressions of this award-winning, super premium tequila will be offered on-site at the Tailgate: Blanco Tequila, Reposado Tequila and Añejo Tequila.

Download Key Art 1

Download High-Res Flyer

About Guy's Flavortown Tailgate

Guy's Flavortown Tailgate kicks off Big Game Weekend 2024 at an unprecedented location on the Las Vegas Strip, within kicking distance of the championship game. Part food, part music festival, the free and family-friendly event was designed to celebrate the local flavors of the host city and is poised to be the largest tailgating event in history. Hosted by America's favorite restauranter, New York Times Best Selling Author, Emmy Award-winning TV host, and one of the most influential culinary stars to date, the one-of-a-kind event is open to 15,000 locals and football fans visiting for the Big Game. Guy's Flavortown Tailgate is produced in partnership with Medium Rare. Guy's lauded production company Knuckle Sandwich and Medium Rare previously produced the inaugural Flavortown Tailgate in Phoenix, breaking records for the world's largest tailgate, as well as Guy's Restaurant Reboot, a virtual live-stream benefiting the hospitality industry during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

About Guy Fieri

Chef, restaurateur, and Emmy Award-winning television host Guy Fieri is one of the world's most recognizable and influential culinary stars. With a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he is best known as the Mayor of Flavortown and the face of Food Network favorites Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives, Guy's Grocery Games, and the iconic culinary competition Tournament of Champions. His thriving business empire has grown to include restaurants worldwide, Hunt & Ryde vineyard, Santo tequila, and Knuckle Sandwich cigars.

About Medium Rare

Lauded events, experiential, and management company, Medium Rare works at the intersection of Sports & Entertainment, partnering with well-known athletes and brands to create iconic media properties including Shaquille O'Neal's Fun House, Daymond John's Black Entrepreneurs Day, Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate, Rob Gronkowski's Gronk Beach, Dave Portnoy's One Bite Festival, and many more. Creating and executing iconic IP and events that draw in millions of views and fans from around the world, Medium Rare's work also reaps industry accolades. Recognized with six Webby Awards, Medium Rare founders Joe Silberzweig and Adam Richman are Forbes 30 Under 30 alumni and have graced the Pollstar Next Gen and Variety New Leaders lists in 2020 and 2021, respectively. The group's world-class production is balanced by its growing management division, overseeing careers, tours, and partnership deals for some of the most celebrated artists and athletes, including Gordo (formerly DJ Carnage) and DJ Diesel aka SHAQ. For more info, visit .

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit , and follow on X (formerly Twitter ), Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

About Visa

Visa is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa. Visa is a registered trademark of Visa U.S.A., Inc. All other trademarks and service marks belong to their respective owners. Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank.

Contact Information

Amanda Brocato

RMG, EVP of Corporate Strategies & Events

[email protected]

512.743.3941

Related Images