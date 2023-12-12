Eden Capital Welcomes Misty Frost As Operating Partner

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / Eden Capital, a New York-based private equity firm focused on technology, business services, and education, is pleased to announce that Misty Frost has joined as its newest Operating Partner. Frost is an accomplished CEO and former global marketing executive. In her new position, Frost will play a key role in steering Eden's portfolio companies' value creation plans to drive growth and operational excellence.

Frost brings over two decades of experience in education and technology to Eden Capital. She is the former CEO of PennFoster and Carrus, training companies focused on closing the gap between skills education and workforce, and has helped build companies across marketing and education such as Instructure, where she served as Senior VP, and Datamark.

"We are excited to welcome Misty Frost to Eden Capital as we build a robust operating infrastructure to support the scaling and growth of our portfolio companies. Misty's strong track record in leading companies, with a focus on growth and marketing initiatives, makes her a great fit for Eden Capital companies," said Dina Said Dwyer, Managing Partner and founder of Eden.

Frost also expressed her enthusiasm for this important role. "I am honored to join Eden Capital and look forward to collaborating with the management teams. The firm's commitment to excellence and dedication to creating value align perfectly with my professional philosophy. I am eager to leverage my experience to identify and execute on strategic operational developments that drive growth and create long-term value for our portfolio companies and our investors."

Founded in 2015, Eden Capital is a New York-based private equity firm that partners with founders and leaders of companies with strong growth prospects in technology, business services, and education. Eden invests in middle market businesses and empowers them to gain market share, increase profits, expand geographic reach, and realize their full potential.

