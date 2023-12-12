Bux Pain Management Welcomes Mandi Tomazic, Board-Certified Family Nurse Practitioner, To Its Esteemed Team

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Mandi Tomazic's patient-centered approach builds on Bux Pain Management's goal of providing its patients with innovative and holistic care

LEXINGTON, KY / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / Nurse practitioner Mandi Tomazic has joined Bux Pain Management, a leading provider of patient-centered pain management solutions to those living in Lexington, Cynthiana, Maysville, and Danville, Kentucky.

Mandi Tomazic is a highly skilled and compassionate board-certified family nurse practitioner. She brings a wealth of expertise to Bux Pain Management, holding a Master's degree in Nursing and a Bachelor's degree in Psychology. Her unique background allows her to approach patient care with a holistic perspective, focusing not only on the physical symptoms but also addressing the psychological and social needs of each individual under her care.

"I'm thrilled to leverage my passion and expertise for individualized care at Bux Pain Management. I believe that pain management is not only about treating the symptoms, but also about addressing the underlying causes and improving the quality of life of the patients," said Mandi Tomazic. "Joining the Bux Pain Management practice aligns perfectly with my philosophy of care, which focuses on the whole patient, health promotion, and disease prevention, rather than just disease treatment."

With a diverse background in primary, urgent, and emergency medicine, Mandi brings a broad range of experience to practice. This varied experience enables her to integrate a balance of physical, psychological, and social considerations, allowing her to think innovatively and craft individualized treatment regimens that contribute to overall wellness.

Dr. Anjum Bux, esteemed owner of Bux Pain Management, expresses his enthusiasm for Mandi joining the team. "We are delighted to welcome Mandi Tomazic to Bux Pain Management. As our practice continues to grow and evolve, Mandi's commitment to patient-centered care will undoubtedly enhance our ability to provide comprehensive and effective pain management solutions to our patients."

Bux Pain Management is known for its emphasis on nonsurgical and minimally invasive treatments for chronic pain, providing patients with innovative and compassionate care that aims to improve their quality of life. Mandi's addition signifies the practice's dedication to expanding its team with professionals who share a commitment to excellence in patient care.

Mandi has already started seeing patients in Lexington , Cynthiana, Maysville, and Danville, Kentucky locations and is looking forward to continuing to establish relationships built on trust and quality care. Her passion for delivering patient-centered services aligns seamlessly with the core values of Bux Pain Management.

For more information about Bux Pain Management and the comprehensive pain management services they offer, please visit or contact their office at +1 859-695-2111 to schedule an appointment.

About Bux Pain Management:

Bux Pain Management is a trusted provider of patient-centered pain management solutions in Lexington, Cynthiana, Maysville, and Danville, Kentucky. Led by Dr. Anjum Bux, the practice is committed to offering nonsurgical, minimally invasive treatments for chronic pain, with a focus on improving the overall well-being of its patients.

