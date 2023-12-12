Minister Of Youth And Sports Appeals To Gymnasts

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports, European Gymnastics
President Farid Gayibov has appealed to gymnasts, Azernews reports citing European Gymnastics.
The letter reads as follows:
"Dear Gymnastics Family,
In November, we welcomed the Aerobic gymnasts to the floor in
the Turkish coastal resort Antalya where we held our last
competition of the year: the 13th European Championships in Aerobic
Gymnastics, from 17 to 19 November.
This event was our second major competition held in Antalya this
year, after the European Championships in Artistic Gymnastics in
April. Yes, the Turkish Gymnastics Federation has been very active
this year. The Federation and its Local Organising Committee (LOC)
successfully organised two Continental Championships within a year.
Congratulations!
Aerobic gymnasts from 21 countries gathered in Antalya to define
the continental Champions. A great atmosphere reigned inside the
competition hall. The high level of the athletes' performance made
us happy. I congratulate all the participants with their good
performances, and the prize-winners with their medals.
After this competition, I set out for Dhaka (BAN) where we had
the Executive Committee (EC) meeting of the International
Gymnastics Federation (FIG) on November 22-24. Since 2017, the FIG
holds its EC meetings in countries where gymnastics is under
development. The Bangladesh Gymnastics Federation organized the
meeting very well. The hospitality, with which we met in this
country, was incredible. Thanks to the efforts of the President of
the Federation Mr. Ahmed Sk. Bashir, the meetings we had were very
fruitful.
The EC meetings were filled with discussions and important
decisions. We defined a host for the 41st World Championships in
Rhythmic Gymnastics in 2025: Rio de Janeiro (BRA). If we go back,
from 2010 the Worlds were mainly hosted in Europe except 2021. This
time the destination is Latin America. The World Championships in
Acrobatic Gymnastics in Israel were moved from 2024 to 2026 due to
the Israel-Hamas war. The bidding process for the 2024 edition was
reopened. We also approved some changes to the Artistic Gymnastics
Apparatus World Cup Rules, the judges' selection for the Artistic
and Trampoline Gymnastics competitions of the Paris 2024 Olympic
Games, nationality changes, etc.
On the eve of our year's last event, the 30th European
Gymnastics Congress in the Bulgarian capital Sofia, we had our own
EC meeting. We approved the changes in our Technical Regulations
and a call for several events of our events in 2025, 2026 &
2027.
Representatives of 45 countries participated in this Congress. I
was pleased to see my colleague, Minister of Youth and Sports of
Bulgaria Mr. Dimitar Iliev and Sofia Mayor Vassil Terziev at the
official Opening of the Congress. I express my gratitude to the
Bulgarian Gymnastics Federation, led by its President Krasimir
Dunev (European Champion, World and Olympic medallist), and
Secretary General Iordan Iovtchev (European and World Champion and
multiple Olympic medallist) for the great organization,
facilitating the smooth running of the event.
After one year of hard work on the Strategy of European
Gymnastics, we presented it at the Congress. It was developed by
our EC members in close cooperation with the office. I am very
grateful to each of them for the eagerness and commitment they
showed while working on it. After the presentation, the member
Federations' representatives expressed their positive opinion
followed by discussions on the details. We are always talking about
the problems we all know. But sometimes it is difficult to find
ways of solving these problems. We do have difficulties, but they
can all be solved with the optimistic approach. The majority of the
Congress attendees liked these goals. The main thing is to define
our priorities. We will certainly continue to work on it, and, by
implementing certain projects, we will achieve our aims.
Within the framework of the Congress, the voting resulted in
non-allowance of Russian and Belarusian athletes to return to the
competitions. We approved the changes to the Statutes, reports of
our Authorities, allocation of our next Congress to the Czech
Gymnastics Federation, etc.
The Congress distinguished itself with interesting discussions.
We had experienced guests to speak about the future of Gymnastics.
I would like to express my gratitude to FIG Secretary General Mr.
Nicolas Buompane, President of European Aquatics Mr. Antonio Silva
and British Gymnastics CEO Mrs. Sarah Powell for their
presentations and active participation. I had a separate meeting
with the President of European Athletics Mr. Dobromir Karamarinov
where we discussed the future of European sport and the cooperation
between these sport disciplines. We also had interesting
presentations which I am sure would have been useful for the
Congress participants.
That week was quite productive. We met each other, spoke about
plans. Influenced by a sincere and warm atmosphere, the delegates
could easily express their views. Of course, we also spoke about
the difficulties we have. There is nothing to be concerned until we
are united to achieve the goals that we all clearly see.
With my compliments,
Dr. Farid Gayibov
European Gymnastics President
MENAFN12122023000195011045ID1107581750
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.