Number Of Those Injured In Yesterday's Shelling Of Kherson Rises

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson, two more people, who were injured in Russian shelling on December 11, applied for medical aid.

The Kherson City Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Today, two men, born in 1984 and 1986, applied for medical assistance. Both have suffered an explosive and blast injury, a concussion, shrapnel wounds," the report says.

As noted, the condition of the injured is satisfactory. Further treatment will be rendered on an outpatient basis.

According to the victims, they were injured around 16:30 yesterday, December 11, in Russian shelling of Kherson's Korabelnyi district.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian military shelled 32 times at the Kherson city territorial community on December 11, firing 128 shells. The damage was recorded in Kherson, Sadove, Antonivka, Prydniprovske and Zelenivka. One person was killed in the shelling. Another four people suffered injuries of varying degrees of severity; two of them are in serious condition.