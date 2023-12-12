Russians Shell Educational Institution In Kherson, Causing Significant Damage

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked one of Kherson's educational institutions, causing significant damage to the building.
The State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
“The enemy attacked one of the city's educational institutions. Rescuers went to the scene. An inspection of the building was carried out, the premises suffered significant damage," the State Emergency Service said. Read also:
As reported by Ukrinform, the number of those injured as a result of morning shelling in Kherson has increased to two.
