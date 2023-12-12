Zelensky Arrives At U.S. Congress

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived at the U.S. Congress where he will meet with senators and congresspersons of the main U.S. legislative body.

This is reported by Ukrinform's own correspondent in Washington.

The head of the Ukrainian state was met by party leaders of the Senate, Democrat Chuck Schumer and Republican Mitch McConnell. After that, the closed meeting of the President of Ukraine with members of the upper house of the U.S. Congress was to begin.

Meetings of Volodymyr Zelensky with the leadership of the House of Representatives are also expected in the Capitol.

In addition, President Zelensky is expected to hold talks with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday. The two leaders will hold a joint news conference after their meeting.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky began a working visit to the United States on Monday. Before that, he was on a visit to Argentina.