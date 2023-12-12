In Slovyansk, Owners Of Damaged And Destroyed Housing Receive 85.5 Million UAH

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Slovyansk, the owners of damaged and destroyed housing have been awarded compensation totaling UAH 85.5 million under the eRecovery program.

Vadym Lyakh, the head of the Slovyansk City Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"726 owners of the damaged housing have already been compensated. Its total amount exceeds UAH 52 million. Also, compensation certificates have been accrued to 26 owners of destroyed housing for a total of UAH 33.5 million," the statement said.

According to Lyakh, 1,105 applications from owners of damaged housing and 59 applications from owners of destroyed housing have been received in Slovyansk so far. The commission has processed 1,050 and 53 applications respectively.

The head of the City Military Administration noted that, unfortunately, residents of the destroyed high-rise buildings cannot yet benefit from the state program eRecovery. "To do this, common areas need to be restored. There are six such buildings in Slovyansk. Repair work is underway in three of them. UAH 25 million has been allocated from the city budget for this purpose," stated Lyakh.

As reported, on November 1, people who lost their homes as a result of Russian aggression began receiving housing certificates under the eRecovery program.

On December 9, the Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis a draft law on improving the legal regulation of issues related to the prohibition of alienation of real estate acquired using a housing certificate.