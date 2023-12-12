               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Websites Face Ban To Post Relocation Of Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Weaponry Related Data


12/12/2023 10:09:20 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The owner of an Internet information resource and its domain name, as well as a user of the information and telecommunication network, must not permit the distribution of information about the movement or dislocation of Azerbaijani Armed Forces personnel, military weapons, ammunition, or military equipment, Trend reports.

This was reflected in the modification to the Law "On Information, Informatization, and Protection of Information" submitted by the Parliament, which was reviewed in Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Human Rights Committee and recommended for adoption in the plenary session.

According to the draft, the exception is information made available to the public by governmental organizations (institutions).

