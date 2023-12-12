Websites Face Ban To Post Relocation Of Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Weaponry Related Data

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The owner of an
Internet information resource and its domain name, as well as a
user of the information and telecommunication network, must not
permit the distribution of information about the movement or
dislocation of Azerbaijani Armed Forces personnel, military
weapons, ammunition, or military equipment, Trend reports.
This was reflected in the modification to the Law "On
Information, Informatization, and Protection of Information"
submitted by the Parliament, which was reviewed in Azerbaijan's
Milli Majlis (Parliament) Human Rights Committee and recommended
for adoption in the plenary session.
According to the draft, the exception is information made
available to the public by governmental organizations
(institutions).
