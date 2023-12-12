Russia Purports Readness To Help Azerbaijan And Armenia Prepare Peace Treaty

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The Russian Foreign Ministry welcomes the mutual initiative of Baku and Yerevan to normalize relations and sign a peace agreement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said, Trend reports.

She made a statement at a briefing in response to a question from Trend News.

"The joint statement issued by Baku and Yerevan opens up fresh avenues for rapprochement. The time of the signing of the peace treaty is decided by the parties themselves. In turn, we are prepared to assist our partners in reaching a fair deal. This type of paper is meant to build a solid foundation for long-term peace and stability in the region," she said.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova held a briefing on December 8, where she noted that the Russian side positively assesses the intention of Azerbaijan and Armenia to normalize relations and sign a peace agreement.

"Moscow welcomed with satisfaction the Joint Statement of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia confirming the mutual intention to normalize relations and conclude a peace treaty between the two countries," she said.

Zakharova also noted that Russia is ready to continue to provide all possible assistance in unblocking transport communications, delimitation of the border, the conclusion of a peace agreement, and contacts through civil society.

As a result of the negotiations between the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, an agreement was reached to take tangible steps to strengthen confidence between the two countries.

Guided by the principles of humanism, as a gesture of goodwill, Azerbaijan releases 32 Armenian servicemen. Among the list of 32 persons are not and cannot be included the leaders of the notorious regime, such as Arayik Harutyunyan, Bako Sahakyan, Arkady Ghukasyan, Ruben Vardanyan, including Vagif Khachatryan, and Alyosha Khosrovyan, who committed war crimes against the Azerbaijani people and crimes against humanity.

In turn, Armenia, guided by the principles of humanism and as a goodwill gesture, releases two Azerbaijani servicemen. In addition, as a goodwill gesture, Armenia withdraws its candidacy for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-29) in support of Azerbaijan's candidacy. The Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia hope that other countries in the Eastern European Group will also support Azerbaijan's candidacy. As a kind gesture, the Republic of Azerbaijan supports the candidature of the Republic of Armenia from the Eastern European Group for membership in the COP Bureau.

The Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia will continue negotiations on the implementation of additional confidence-building measures in the near future and call on the international community to support their efforts, which will contribute to the establishment of mutual trust between the two countries and positively impact the entire South Caucasus region.

