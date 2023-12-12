Russia Purports Readness To Help Azerbaijan And Armenia Prepare Peace Treaty

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The Russian
Foreign Ministry welcomes the mutual initiative of Baku and Yerevan
to normalize relations and sign a peace agreement, Russian Foreign
Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said, Trend reports.
She made a statement at a briefing in response to a question
from News.
"The joint statement issued by Baku and Yerevan opens up fresh
avenues for rapprochement. The time of the signing of the peace
treaty is decided by the parties themselves. In turn, we are
prepared to assist our partners in reaching a fair deal. This type
of paper is meant to build a solid foundation for long-term peace
and stability in the region," she said.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova held a
briefing on December 8, where she noted that the Russian side
positively assesses the intention of Azerbaijan and Armenia to
normalize relations and sign a peace agreement.
"Moscow welcomed with satisfaction the Joint Statement of the
Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and
the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia
confirming the mutual intention to normalize relations and conclude
a peace treaty between the two countries," she said.
Zakharova also noted that Russia is ready to continue to provide
all possible assistance in unblocking transport communications,
delimitation of the border, the conclusion of a peace agreement,
and contacts through civil society.
As a result of the negotiations between the Presidential
Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the
Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, an agreement was reached
to take tangible steps to strengthen confidence between the two
countries.
Guided by the principles of humanism, as a gesture of goodwill,
Azerbaijan releases 32 Armenian servicemen. Among the list of 32
persons are not and cannot be included the leaders of the notorious
regime, such as Arayik Harutyunyan, Bako Sahakyan, Arkady
Ghukasyan, Ruben Vardanyan, including Vagif Khachatryan, and
Alyosha Khosrovyan, who committed war crimes against the
Azerbaijani people and crimes against humanity.
In turn, Armenia, guided by the principles of humanism and as a
goodwill gesture, releases two Azerbaijani servicemen. In addition,
as a goodwill gesture, Armenia withdraws its candidacy for the 29th
session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change (COP-29) in support of Azerbaijan's
candidacy. The Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia
hope that other countries in the Eastern European Group will also
support Azerbaijan's candidacy. As a kind gesture, the Republic of
Azerbaijan supports the candidature of the Republic of Armenia from
the Eastern European Group for membership in the COP Bureau.
The Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia will
continue negotiations on the implementation of additional
confidence-building measures in the near future and call on the
international community to support their efforts, which will
contribute to the establishment of mutual trust between the two
countries and positively impact the entire South Caucasus
region.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN12122023000187011040ID1107581741
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.