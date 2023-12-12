Ceasefire In Gaza Priority, Forceful Eviction Red Line Arab League

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- The Arab League called on Tuesday for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, dubbing it an essential priority, to overcome this worsening humanitarian crisis.

This was expressed in a meeting between league Assistant Undersecretary Ambassador Husam Zaki and Australian Assistant Foreign Minister Tim Watts, read a statement by the league.

Zaki reiterated the league's rejection of the forced eviction of Palestinians calling it a "red line" and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law.

The crimes committed by the Zionist state, crimes of killing and terrorizing civilians, destroying infrastructure and displacing residents of the sector all indicate Israeli occupation intent on forcefully evicting Palestinians to neighboring countries, he stated.

The Arab official also took note of the American stance on the situation, saying that a resolution should be arrived at through negotiation.

He hoped that Australia, through its relationship with the Israeli occupation, could push towards a ceasefire and an end to its violations.

The Australian official, on his part, spoke of the necessity of a humanitarian truce as well as paving the way towards a ceasefire and a two-state solution. (end)

