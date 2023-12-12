(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Hosted by Digital Equity LA Coalition

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Time: 9:00 AM

Location: Los Angeles City Hall- South Side Lawn Steps

200 N Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90012

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Join us at City Hall on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at 9:00 AM for an important press conference before the City Council meeting.

Please join Los Angeles City Councilmembers, Community Leaders, and Equity Advocates in support of Councilman Harris-Dawson's motion to define and address digital discrimination in the City of Los Angeles.

Press Conference: Announcement of first of its kind Digital Discrimination Ordinance

The motion aligns with an order released by the Federal Communications Commission that created a first-of-its-kind definition of digital discrimination in access, paving the way for new and effective action to identify, fix, and prevent discrimination in access to critical broadband services.

The motion is the first-of-its-kind in the country, setting the path for Los Angeles to be a model in taking decisive action to ensure equitable access to fast, reliable, and affordable internet. Access to broadband is absolutely critical for full participation in modern society and the pandemic laid bare the systemic problem of inequitable access across populations that have been historically disadvantaged.

Low-income communities, people of color, immigrants and seniors are all disproportionately disconnected.

It is essential that Los Angeles paves the way to prevent digital discrimination in all forms.

Event Run of Show

Emcee: Elmer Roldan, Executive Director of Community In Schools of Los Angeles

Speakers (in order of appearance):



Marqueece Harris-Dawson, Council President Pro Tempore

Councilmember Bob Blumenfield

Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez

Councilmember Nithya Raman (to be confirmed)

Úrsula Hidalgo , Community Advocate, Parent from CHIRLA

Shayna Englin , California Community Foundation

Dawn Comer , Sr. Director of Digital Inclusion & Innovation Mayor Karen Bass's Office of Finance and Innovation at City of Los Angeles Elmer

Roldán , Executive Director of Communities In Schools Of Los Angeles

About the Event:

This motion marks a pivotal moment in our efforts to combat digital discrimination. Join us as we announce the groundbreaking ordinance and showcase the strength of the Digital Equity LA coalition. Together, we can create a more inclusive, equitable, and just Los Angeles for all, where everyone has access to the fast, reliable, and affordable internet critical to full participation in modern society.

Note: Please arrive promptly at 9:00 AM for the press conference. Interviews with speakers and coalition members will be available after the event.

