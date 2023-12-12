Seal Storage Technology Sets New Industry Standard With SOC2 Compliant Blockchain-Based Data Storage

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Seal Storage Technology , a leading provider of blockchain-powered cloud storage, is proud to announce the successful completion of a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 audit conducted by the highly respected audit firm, Audit Peak. This milestone underscores Seal's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data security and integrity, giving clients the confidence that their valuable data is stored with the utmost vigilance, fostering trust through transparent and reliable business practices.

As the first compliant blockchain-powered cloud storage provider, Seal recognizes the critical importance of maintaining robust data security measures. Globally, enterprises are increasingly recognizing the importance of process controls and compliance, which is why Seal made SOC2 certification a core priority. This commitment sets Seal apart as the only decentralized cloud storage provider currently certified to the stringent SOC2 standards. Seal's dedication to upholding these rigorous data security and integrity measures underscores its pioneering role in the decentralized cloud storage field, especially in a digital landscape where data protection is paramount.

"Achieving

SOC 2 compliance reflects our dedication to setting the highest bar for data security and integrity," said Scott Doughman, Seal's Chief Business Officer. "Seal's blockchain-based storage has baked in security measures such as verifiability, traceability, and immutability. By setting new standards for SOC2 compliance, Seal now offers the most secure data storage solution on the market."

Seal Storage Technology is a blockchain-powered decentralized cloud storage platform that provides enterprise-grade, immutable, and compliant data storage. Seal is SOC2 compliant and serves enterprises, universities, and research institutes, using the highest data security and protection standards. Data centers are enterprise-grade and powered by renewable energy.

sealstorage

|

X

| LinkedIn

SOURCE Seal Storage Technology